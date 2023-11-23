Techforce steps up to secure construction and mining sites with rigger recruitment surge

The safety of workers and the success of construction and mining operations are paramount and Techforce is poised to lead the way in ensuring these vital sectors maintain the highest safety standards.

—

In response to the growing need for skilled professionals to ensure safety at construction and mining sites, recruitment and workforce management company, Techforce, has launched a comprehensive recruitment initiative to meet the surging demand for riggers.

With construction and mining industries experiencing exponential growth, the demand for qualified riggers has reached an all-time high. Riggers play an indispensable role in these industries by expertly handling heavy machinery and loads, which is essential for preventing accidents and maintaining optimal productivity.

Techforce recognises the critical importance of having skilled and well-trained riggers onsite. The recruitment effort aims to source and deploy the best talent available for a range of rigger jobs, ensuring the safety and efficiency of every project.

Techforce will actively identify and source experienced riggers from a vast network of potential candidates, including individuals with relevant experience and qualifications. The company’s industry experts will carefully match candidates with the right job opportunities, ensuring the specific needs of each construction or mining project are met.

The company's commitment to safety doesn't end with placement. Techforce provides ongoing support to both job seekers and clients, ensuring that safety measures are continuously enforced onsite.

By launching this recruitment effort, Techforce aims to elevate safety standards in the construction and mining industries while addressing the high demand for riggers. This endeavour not only promotes the safety and success of projects but also supports economic growth and job creation.

Techforce encourages all stakeholders in the construction and mining sectors to join hands in this critical mission to enhance safety and performance. The recruitment initiative is set to reshape the landscape of these industries and inspire other organisations to prioritise the wellbeing of their workforce.

