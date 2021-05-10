TECHFUND has officially become a sponsor of Digital Securities & Tokenization summit along with tZERO and POLYMATH

TOKYO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7th, we are pleased to announce that TECHFUND has officially become a sponsor of Digital Securities & Tokenization summit by Digishares scheduled on May 19th & 20th 2021.



TECHFUND, a Japanese Technology Accelerator, signs a partnership with DigiShares

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, many companies seek various digital solutions to boost their growth. TECHFUND has been a major player in assisting more than 300 companies from industry-leading enterprises to promising startups as an accelerator in the blockchain field mainly in Japan.

As an indication of commitment,TECHFUND has been developing a STO arranging business to help startups raise funds by tokenization followed by hosting ICO/STO related acceleration programs in Singapore. Not only startups, we also arrange foreign brokers with real-estate placed in the major cities of the island such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto.

We believe this sponsorship will vitalize the next-gen technology products and platforms. Additionally, TECHFUND and Digishares will actively develop a further strategic business collaboration to unlock the full potential of STO worldwide. We will also be open to bonding with startups, investors, brokers and platforms who are interested in exploring STO business with us.

"We look forward to partnering with TECHFUND. We see TECHFUND as a leader in the space of tokenization in Japan and we hope that the partnership will strengthen DigiShares in Japan and the surrounding countries." said Claus Skaaning, CEO of Digishares.

"We look forward to partnering with DigiShares, a leader in STO platforms.

This is Day 1 for tokenized securities of prime Japanese real estate and other assets to be widely available in the market.

We are creating a new era of international financial infrastructure. We are looking for partners who can help us spread the word about this initiative." said Yuta Matsuyama, CEO of TECHFUND.

Appendix

" Digital Securities & Tokenization Summit " https://fintechdisrupt.io/

Digital Securities & Tokenization Summit https://fintechdisrupt.io/ " DigiShares " https://digishares.io/

DigiShares https://digishares.io/ " ACCEL PROGRAM " https://accel-program.io/

ACCEL PROGRAM https://accel-program.io/ " ACCEL RAISING " https://accel-raising.io/

Company information

Company name: TECHFUND Pte.Ltd. (ACN 201900181D)

Co-Founder: Yuta Matsuyama , Peaske Kawahara

, Peaske Kawahara Location: 1 George St, Level 10, Singapore 049145

049145 Capital stock: $ 1.2 million

Website: https://techfund.jp

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/techfund.inc

Contact Information

To arrange an interview or for further information, contact: accel-raising@techfund.jp

Related Links :

https://techfund.jp