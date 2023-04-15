Techmentum Joins CompTIA ISAO, Strengthens Cybersecurity Resilience for Clients

Techmentum has further strengthened its cybersecurity operations by joining the ComptTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization). Techmentum gains access to timely and actionable threat intelligence, cybersecurity best practices, and industry resources that help to enhance the cybersecurity resilience of its clients.

—

Techmentum, a leading technology services firm, has joined the Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) of CompTIA, the world's leading technology association. As a member of CompTIA ISAO, Techmentum gains access to timely and actionable threat intelligence, cybersecurity best practices, and industry resources that help to enhance the cybersecurity resilience of its clients.

“Cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, and businesses of all sizes are at risk. At Techmentum, we take a proactive approach to cybersecurity and work closely with our clients to ensure that their systems, data, and operations are secure. Joining CompTIA ISAO is a natural step for us to strengthen our cybersecurity capabilities and stay ahead of emerging threats,” said Michael Hornby, CEO of Techmentum.

CompTIA ISAO is a community-driven organization that brings together cybersecurity experts, technology companies, government agencies, and other stakeholders to share threat intelligence and collaborate on cybersecurity issues. As a member, Techmentum will have access to a wide range of cybersecurity resources, including threat intelligence feeds, vulnerability assessments, incident response guidance, and industry insights.

“Our partnership with CompTIA ISAO will enable us to provide our clients with even better cybersecurity protection and guidance. We will leverage the collective knowledge and expertise of the ISAO community to stay ahead of evolving threats and help our clients mitigate risks,” said Sue Fuqua, CTO of Techmentum.

“I am thrilled to welcome Techmentum to CompTIA membership and the CompTIA ISAO. I’ve known Michael and Sue for several years and respect how they run the business, their focus on cybersecurity, and their clients. It’s always great when a company the caliber of Techmentum joins the CompTIA Community and collaborates with industry peers to improve their business, their clients’ businesses, and provide access to all the CompTIA benefits to their employees. I’m looking forward to their engagement," said MJ Shoer, Chief Community Officer at CompTIA.

Techmentum has been providing technology services and solutions to businesses for more than a decade, and its expertise spans cybersecurity, cloud computing, network infrastructure, and IT support. The company has experienced strong growth in recent years and has a growing national client base.

“Joining CompTIA ISAO aligns with our mission of helping businesses utilize technology to contribute to their success. Cybersecurity is an integral part of that mission, and we are committed to providing our clients with the best cybersecurity protection possible. Our membership in CompTIA ISAO demonstrates our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity excellence,” said Michael Hornby.

About Us: Techmentum is a technology services provider founded in 2007 and headquartered in New Jersey. Techmentum’s mission is to help businesses utilize technology to be efficient and successful. Techmentum provides managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, professional services, application integration, and consulting services for businesses across the United States. Please visit www.techmentumit.com for more information.

Contact Info:

Name: Cara Laveman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Techmentum

Website: https://www.techmentumit.com



Release ID: 89094151

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.