Techmentum, a Leading Cybersecurity Company, Acquires BIG Computer Care to Expand Its Services

Techmentum, a prominent technology services firm based in Edison, New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of BIG Computer Care, a computer repair and maintenance company based in Jackson, New Jersey. The acquisition will help Techmentum expand its services and provide better solutions to its clients in the area.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of BIG Computer Care, which marks a significant milestone for Techmentum," said Michael Hornby, CEO of Techmentum. "With this acquisition, we are expanding our reach in the region and adding expert resources to our team."

Bob Greenfield, the former owner of BIG Computer Care, is also enthusiastic about the acquisition and believes that both the companies' clients will benefit greatly from the acquisition. "I am proud of the services we have provided to New Jersey businesses, and I am excited to see Techmentum continue that legacy," he said.

Techmentum will retain all current BIG Computer Care employees and customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome the BIG Computer Care team to our family and look forward to working with them to enhance our offerings and provide greater value to our clients," said Hornby.

The collaboration between Techmentum and BIG Computer Care signifies a new chapter in their respective journeys, bringing together a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a shared dedication to empowering businesses through technology. With an expanded suite of services and a combined team of experts, Techmentum is poised to meet the evolving needs of its clients and contribute to their long-term success in an increasingly digital world.

As Techmentum solidifies its market presence, the company remains committed to upholding the core values that have made it a trusted partner for businesses in the country.



About Us: Techmentum is a technology services provider founded in 2007 and headquartered in New Jersey. Techmentum’s mission is to help businesses utilize technology to be efficient and successful. Techmentum provides managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, professional services, application integration, and consulting services for businesses across the United States. Please visit www.techmentumit.com for more information.

