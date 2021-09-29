Technics Releases New True Wireless Earbuds Designed with Superior Sound and Call Quality for New 'Work from Anywhere' Routines

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics today announced the release of two new true wireless earbuds models - EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40, available October 2021 onwards in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. These two new models cater to consumers' new 'work from anywhere' lifestyle, where a reliable, high-quality set of earbuds has become an essential item for maintaining productivity during video conferences and calls. Subsequently, in early 2022, Technics will release its new EAH-A800 overhead wireless headphones.



Technics new True Wireless Earbuds are designed for work and play with superb sound and call quality, essential for new 'work from anywhere' lifestyles

With over 50 years of Hi-Fi audio engineering experience and presence across Eastern South Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, the all-new models are designed with Technics' premium sound quality that consumers have come to love and appreciate.

Designed for work and play, both models offer a pure, immersive sound experience with the ability to hear every detail and speak with clarity within a compact design.

To deliver excellent sound and call quality, both models are equipped with JustMyVoice™ Technology which actively detects and captures your voice, while analyzing and isolating surrounding noise. Wind noise reduction is also built-in for a wind-free conversation in any environment.

Both models feature two unique ambient sound modes. The Natural Ambient Mode allows the user to listen to music or talk on the phone while paying attention to their surroundings. The Attention Mode captures sounds in the human voice frequency range, ensuring the listener can hear human voices nearby.

The EAH-AZ60 takes true wireless earbuds up a notch with Industry-Leading Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology to block out distractions anywhere, and High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth® and LDAC technology to deliver a wide dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition. The Acoustic Control Chamber optimizes air flow to create a powerful bass and enhances sounds in the mid-ranges, while the newly adapted harmonizer generates smooth treble, enabling an unprecedented range of natural sounds.

Alex Chong, Associate Director of AV Products Regional Marketing for Panasonic Appliance Marketing in Asia Pacific said, "Earlier this year, Panasonic introduced its 'Wellness for Life' concept, which focuses on enriching people's wellbeing. Conveying the same concept with our Technics brand, our mission is to always improve people's life through the goods we create. This is why we've leveraged on Technics' heritage in sound philosophies and engineering expertise to produce these new earbuds with superior sound and call quality as a testament of our commitment towards enhancing our consumers evolving lifestyles, whatever they may be. We look forward to continue developing exciting products that meet the Technics sound quality."

Both earbuds models' shape is designed to maximize contact with the user's ear canal for an optimal fit and boast IPX4 water resistant performance standard. Both models come in black and silver colour options, whereas the EAH-AZ40 has an additional rose gold option.