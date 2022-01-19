technine - A Rising Blockchain Solution Company becomes a New Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner, Speaking at Cloud Illuminate by Ingram Micro on NFT & Crypto Related Blockchain Solutions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 January 2022 - Tech Nine Limited (technine) has recently become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner and established partnership with Ingram Micro Hong Kong, to further extend its businesses on cloud-based systems as well as blockchain solutions focuses on non-fungible token (NFT), crypto-currency and exchange platform development supported by powerful Amazon Web Services.









technine is a rapidly rising software R&D, cloud-based system and blockchain solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong. "With the upsurge demand in blockchain solutions, specifically on NFT and crypto-currency development, we built an internal team with experienced blockchain experts to provide customized solutions to enterprises, help them implement and put blockchain solutions into use to boost their brand value as well as sales revenue." said Ryan Ip, Chief Technology Officer of technine.

"A few fintech projects have been completed and are already in use. We aim at bringing practical solutions to customers that could increase touch points with their end-users and promote adoption of blockchain technology to the commercial sector."

Apart from connecting Amazon Web Services through Ingram Micro, technine is honored to be invited as the guest speaker of the month of Cloud Illuminate, a technical virtual event series organised by Ingram Micro for its partners and resellers.

"We will be delivering a speech to introduce our blockchain projects, and share our experience on how Amazon Web Services can help us combat challenges brought by implementing blockchain technology." said Lucas Mo, Chief Operating Officer of technine. "We see this as a great start and we look forward to creating more collaborations with peers via Ingram Micro's strong network."

The Cloud Illuminate fintech webinar will be held at 15:00 on January 24, 2022 (UTC +08:00) and conducted in Cantonese with English presentation slides. It is now open for registration to any interested parties via Ingram Micro's platform .

About technine

Co-founded by software R&D and blockchain experts based in Hong Kong, technine provides customized blockchain solutions including NFT, crypto and exchange platform development services that help enterprises step into the upsurge crypto market and bring exponential growth to their businesses. Visit https://nineblocks.io/ for more information.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com

