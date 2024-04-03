Technology Adoption Challenges For Business: Ethical & Legal Guidebook Launched

Macadamia LLC has launched a professional guidebook by Dr. Steven A. Wright, titled “Ethics, Law, and Technology Adoption,” covering pertinent technology issues for industry leaders.

—

The recently launched technology and business guidebook is designed to help leaders understand ethical frameworks and complex legal issues that accompany rapidly emerging technological tools.

Further details can be found at https://www.amazon.com/Ethics-Law-Technology-Adoption-Navigating/dp/B0C7J7PDC6

With topics ranging from smart contracts to ethical decision-making, “Ethics, Law, and Technology Adoption” by Dr. Steven A. Wright is suitable for CEOs, technology engineers, lawyers, academics, and anyone seeking to understand the current technological landscape.

Research published in the Journal of Information, Communication and Ethics shows that a thorough understanding of ethical frameworks is an important part of ensuring that emerging technologies are used to benefit - rather than harm - individuals and society as a whole. With decades of experience in the arena of technological innovation and a professional understanding of the law, Dr. Steven A. Wright offers practical guidance and factual information across a range of sectors.

“My book is a practical guide to ethics for technology adoption professionals,” explains Dr. Wright. “Whether you are a technologist, a business executive, or a lawyer, you need to understand the ethical and legal implications of your work.”

The guidebook covers a range of ethical argumentation to prepare readers as they seek to move through the dynamic, complex environment of technology innovation and regulation, with its many challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Wright explores the main ethical frameworks that can inform decision-making when it comes to technology development and deployment, and underscores key legal issues and challenges that are at the forefront of the field.

He also offers readers practical insights and strategies drawn from real-world examples and case studies of ethical challenges dealing with new technology in different areas of research or industry. Readers are encouraged to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Critics give positive reviews for the technology guidebook. Technology lawyer Colin S. Levy says, “In this engaging, thoughtful, and detailed book, Steven Wright outlines how to promote adoption for the long term and explores the relationship between ethics and technology. This book provides an approach to practically and pragmatically overcoming the resistance that has long held back adoption of technology in the legal profession.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.drstevenawright.com/ethics-law-and-technology-adoption

Contact Info:

Name: Steven Wright

Email: Send Email

Organization: Macadamia Solutions LLC

Address: 1404 Valmont Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066, United States

Website: https://www.DrStevenAWright.com



Release ID: 89126070

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.