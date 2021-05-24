Technology with Heart: Blue Prism's COVID-19 Impact for Frontline Healthcare Workers in Singapore

Blue Prism's digital workers prove an invaluable source of help during the global health crisis

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past year, Blue Prism®, a global leader in intelligent automation, has donated resources to those most in need during the pandemic as part of its COVID-19 Response Programme. COVID-19 struck industries quickly and with force and it was imperative that solutions were deployed rapidly to meet the challenges head on.

Blue Prism's AI-powered robots have been at the forefront of this effort. By relieving humans from resource-heavy and time-consuming processes, Blue Prism technology has enabled workers to focus on what really matters – high value, customer-centric care. The Response Programme has donated more than 500 licenses globally, with a value of more than S$ 7.4m worth of software, to help organisations under strain become more efficient and capable in handling the operational challenges they face. Through the programme, organisations, who lacked access or means to implement or scale intelligent automation have been able to make use of best-in-breed technology or extend their existing services for free to alleviate the impact of the pandemic.

In Singapore, several digital worker licenses have been donated to the National University Health System (NUHS), one of Singapore's healthcare clusters operating several hospitals, national specialty centres, and polyclinics. During the peak of the pandemic, NUHS was required to administer more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily, with patient information and swab test results to be manually inputted into Singapore's national electronic health record system. The implementation of Blue Prism's digital workers has helped to significantly reduce patient registration time from two minutes to 30 seconds. In just over two months, NUHS successfully conducted 72,000 registrations with average time savings close to 282 man-days.

"With Blue Prism's expertise, we were able to leverage the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to streamline business processes and improve workflow efficiency on both the frontline, and for our back-end processes, during this challenging time for the healthcare sector. We were able to host and manage the RPA solutions in a secure environment supported by our partner, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) and crucially, RPA has allowed us to optimise our resources to focus on supporting essential frontline COVID-19 activities," says Lily Loo, Director, National University Health System.

"From supporting frontline health workers to maintaining business continuity in uncertain times, we are honoured to have been able to give something back. Providing support for our local community through technology was an obvious way for us to contribute during this crisis, as we transitioned online to cope with the challenges that we all faced." added Bill Taylor-Mountford, Vice President, ASEAN and Korea, Blue Prism.

Helping organisations globally across 14 industries so far, the COVID-19 Response Programme has been instrumental in keeping health workers stay safe with PPP supplies, helping small businesses stay afloat and people keep their jobs through accelerating loan applications, making it easier to record and report on essential statistics and in facilitating the remarkable effort to get vaccines in arms. On average, across more than 60 projects, 8,000 hours have been saved by these organisations (equating to more than three years in human hours worked) per project, representing millions of dollars of financial return.

Blue Prism is still helping organisations by donating digital worker licenses and services. Find out more about how you can apply to the COVID-19 Response Programme.

