Technology Professionals Meets Science City ...... A Must-See High-End Forum

Guangming Science City Forum 2023, organized by Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, hosted by Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen Municipality, Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Committee and Guangming District People's Government, is scheduled to be held in Guangming District on April 27-28.

The permanent topic of the forum is "Guangming - Building a dream in the future", with "Creating visions", "Setting sail" and "Pursing dreams" as its annual key words. The Forum invites a wide range of renowned scientists from home and abroad, representatives of internationally renowned science cities and institutions, scholars from universities in Hong Kong and Macao, and other high-level experts to discuss science and technology frontier development trend and the responsibility of innovation and leadership.

Scientific feast

Big names gather here

A high-end scientific forum

is about to open in Guangming Science City

......

Adopt "1+9+3" format

Demonstrates the three major disciplines of information, life and new materials

Innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain and talent chain deeply integrated

As an important part of the start-up area of the comprehensive national science center in the Greater Bay Area, Guangming Science City has become a district with the most concentrated layout of major science and technology innovation carriers in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the most rapid convergence of innovation impetus, the largest comprehensive innovation investment in the region, and the joint construction force is getting stronger.

Open communication is the critical path to explore the frontiers of science. While accelerating the construction of a world-class science city, Guangming Science City is in urgent need of a comprehensive high-end communication platform with international influence to further expand domestic and international science and technology exchanges and cooperation. Therefore, Shenzhen decided to hold the Guangming Science City Forum annually to build a high-end communication platform, gather high-end intellectual resources at home and abroad, so that elites in science and technology, education and industry can gather together, fully exchange and discuss, generate innovative ideas, and work together to enhance the original innovation capacity of the Greater Bay Area.

This forum has rich content, innovative forms, and will organize a series of activities such as keynote speech, results releasing, cooperation signing. There are both high-end academic conference, but also concerts and regatta! It is understood that the forum will take the form of "1 + 9 + 3", that is, 1 main forum, 1 plenary session, 9 parallel forums, 3 supporting activities.

The main forum will invite academicians and experts to deliver keynote speech on science and technology innovation frontier, and hold a series of activities such as facilities platform induction and launch ceremony, major results release ceremony, important institutions inauguration ceremony, major project signing ceremony.

The nine parallel forums include Scientific Apparatus Construction and Operation Innovation Forum, Shenzhen, Hong Kong & Macau Collaborative Innovation Forum, Seminar on Innovation and Application of New Generation Artificial Intelligence, 4th Engineering Biology Innovation Conference, New Materials Science Forum, etc.

The three supporting activities include nature concert, regatta, slow cycling and other outdoor activities, providing a relaxed and intimate communication environment for the participants.

Big names gathers to talk about science

Discuss global frontier science together

As the first Guangming Science City Forum

This event will invite

Many global science and technology experts to join

A high-end "brainstorm" will be staged

The lineup is infinitely strong.

The forum will invite leaders from relevant departments, representatives of famous science city institutions at home and abroad, famous scientists at home and abroad, famous entrepreneurs and representatives of investment institutions. Among them, the main forum invited guests include:

Academician Han Jiecai, President of Harbin Institute of Technology

Academician Ye Yuru, President of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Academician Yang Xueming, Vice President of Southern University of Science and Technology

Academician Yan Ning, Founding President of Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation (preparatory) and Director of Shenzhen Bay Laboratory.

Academicians will deliver keynote speeches at that time, and many experts and entrepreneurs will express opinions in the form of reports and dialogues to discuss the future development trend of the Science City, to better promote the deep integration of the "four chains" of innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain and talent chain, and to better implement the important requirements of the General Secretary's "four orientations".

Guangming Science City Construction

Accelerate the The Knockout

It is understood that this is the first time Shenzhen held Guangming Science City Forum. And in the future Guangming Science City Forumwill be an annual scientific event held in Shenzhen in the long term, creating a forum with core values and global influence.

As the main venue of this forum, the Guangming science city is located in the eastern part of the Guangming district. And its planning area extends from the border of Shenzhen and Dongguan in the north, to the border of Guangming District in the east and south, and is bounded by Longda Highway and Dongchang Road in the west, with a total area of 99 square kilometers, and was approved by Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Shenzhen Municipal People's Government to establish it in April 2018. In July 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology officially approved the Bright Science City - Songshan Lake Science City area as the first to start the construction of a comprehensive national science center in the Bay Area.

Over the past five years, Shenzhen to create a "world-class science city" as the goal, promotes the construction of the Guangming Science City with the strength of the whole city to speed up the construction of the Guangming Science City. At present, the Guangming science city’s 24 major science and technology innovation carriers have been settled, 2 university campuses or transition campus officially opened, 9 major science and technology infrastructure, 2 provincial key laboratories, 11 scientific research platforms sped up. Among them, synthetic biology research, brain analysis and brain simulation, and material genome facilities will be put into operation this year. And the second phase of supercomputing has started construction. Precision medicine imaging, special environmental materials and other facilities will start construction this year. Pengcheng Cloudbrain-Ⅲ included in the national 14th Five-Year major scientific and technological infrastructure special planning. And Guangming District also helps the construction of the City of Science from the ecological protection of the environment, cultural and artistic integration and other aspects, committed to building a new highland of the Shenzhen Nature Education Center.

Looking ahead, Shenzhen will create a good atmosphere to encourage innovation by upgrading the capacity of scientific activities, accelerate the creation of a world-class science city, and inject new impetus for the city's high-quality development.

April 27th to 28th

Looking forward to the first Guangming Science City Forum

Join hands to build a world-class science city

Inject strong impetus.

