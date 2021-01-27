Techstars Announces 'Startup City Acceleration Program' in Partnership with Japanese Government to Support the Global Expansion of 50 Japan-Based Startups

BOULDER, Colorado, Jan 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Techstars, the rapidly-growing global investment and accelerator network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced a new program supporting 50 Japan-based startups in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Japan Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Taking place from February to April, the 10-week "Startup City Acceleration Program" will provide local startup businesses with guidance and hands-on mentorship, while also helping them progress toward overseas expansion by making connections with worldwide investors and business partners.



"Today's global environment has become a source of demand for new ideas and progress toward innovation across everything from healthcare to climate change, but at the same has restricted the collaboration and resources needed to propel promising innovations toward success," said Maelle Gavet, Techstars chief executive officer. "We're thrilled for the opportunity to support these startup ecosystems and help entrepreneurs make the connections they need to advance their businesses."



Techstars has funded more than 2,300 startups including companies such as SendGrid, DigitalOcean, Zipline, Outreach, Remitly, Classpass, Pillpack and DataRobot. Collectively, Techstars' portfolio has raised more than $11.7 billion from investors and is currently worth more than $185 billion today. The Techstars portfolio includes 12 unicorns - privately held startups worth more than $1 billion - and its success with thousands of startups across the globe offers a promising opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators participating in the Startup City Acceleration Program.



The 50 Japanese companies selected to participate in the program are from four key startup ecosystems, including Tokyo, Nagoya, Kansai and Fukuoka. Industries and fields of these companies span a variety of sectors, such as robotics, hardware, materials, advanced manufacturing, AI, blockchain, and IT services, among others.



Techstars CEO, Maelle Gavet, went on to say, "We believe that great ideas can come from anywhere and we are committed to driving greater diversity in the technology and investment sectors outside of Silicon Valley. Japan has an incredible history of innovation with strong potential for growth and transformation. The Startup City Accelerator Program will be one of the most innovative and interesting programs we have run to date, and we look forward to helping unlock its potential."



For more information, visit techstars.com.



About Techstars



The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas - entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,300 companies and has a portfolio valued at more than $185B.





