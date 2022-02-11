TECNO announces its first 5G phone, POVA 5G with special Manchester City edition globally

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a premium smartphone brand focused on emerging markets, debuts its first 5G phone, POVA 5G with a special Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) edition, marking its foray into the new era of mobile phone development.

POVA 5G in Aether Black color flaunts the proud logo of world's leading football club Manchester City as a special edition. POVA series is a performance-oriented product line of TECNO that offers powerful smartphone experience. There are many similarities between football and the new POVA 5G, such as long endurance, high accuracy and great talent, in order to achieve the next level of performance as expected of champions. The phone mirrors this ethos in its best-in-class features.

Power packed with futuristic design, super-fast 5G Dimensity 900 processor, ultra-fast LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB Virtual RAM, 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear camera unit, TECNO POVA 5G is a first in its category.

Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO shared: "As 5G technology continues to dominate the smart phones segment and has shown to be in great demand by consumers in the emerging markets, the launch of POVA 5G is the milestone that signifies our move into the 5G segment. Our motivation is to bridge the communication gap, make premium experiences reasonably priced and accessible to more consumers in emerging markets."

"We have cherished a long partnership with Manchester City since 2017. This partnership has been successful as we follow similar values of holding consumers and audiences at the highest pedestal. The POVA 5G ManCity special edition synergizes the ethos of speed, power and performance, strongly reflecting our brand spirit of 'stop at nothing'." He added.

Shoot for goal together, immortalize the great moments with superior technology upgrades

TECNO's all-new POVA 5G brings your A-game to the next level. It is packed to the brim with premium applications and functions. Equipped with a 6000mAh battery that translates into 32 days of standby time, 55 hours of call time, and 183 hours of music playback, this massive battery merely takes 33 minutes to top up to 50% battery life.

The Super-Fast 5G Dimensity 900 processor, 8+3GB RAM, 6.95-inch Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate also ensures fast, smooth and short loading times. The 50MP quad cameras and 4K time-lapse, 960FPS slow motion, video stabilization and bokeh,with many other fantastic video shoot modes puts professional video and photo quality in consumers' hands.

TECNO is the Official Handset Partner of the current Premier League Champions, Manchester City. Just like the reigning champions, TECNO POVA 5G is set to lead the market with its powerful core, unbeatable refresh rate, fast-charging battery, professional camera system and trendy design. The special Manchester City edition of the POVA 5G carries great expectations as it marks another milestone that signifies TECNO's move into the 5G big league.