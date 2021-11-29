TECNO becomes a highlight of JD.ID Electronic Festival! New opportunities for Chinese brands going overseas

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 29 November 2021 - In Southeast Asia, because the traditional European, American, Japanese and Korean brands have built a fairly complete system offline of production, sales and after-sales, resulting in strong consumer reliance on the brand, it is difficult for emerging brands to enter the Southeast Asian market. However, this situation has now been broken.





On November 21, JD.ID Electronic Festival kicked off as scheduled. Among all the special sales, a Chinese brand attracted strong attention. That is TECNO, the benchmark of going overseas. TECNO may be an unfamiliar brand to the Chinese masses, but this mobile phone manufacturer, which grew up in Shenzhen, is a household name in Africa and operates in more than 70 countries around the world. At the JD.ID Electronic Festival, there are high discounts for all purchases of TECNO Spark series smartphones and the exclusive JD.ID x TECNO Spark 7 limited edition special gift box.

The Electronic Festival will continue until November 30, during which the activities, such as the daily limited-time offer, exclusive deal-up to 30% off, voucher value-up to 1 billion rupiah in 24-month, smart phone/home appliance 0% installment free, a refund of 100,000 rupiah in cash for purchasing the laptop/desktop computers, and 1 year extra warranty for all the product, are available.

This year, JD.ID entered into a strategic partnership with TECNO. It first relied on TikTok to accumulate brand goodwill and potential consumers for TECNO. So when the new product of TECNO was launched in September, more than 3,000 units were sold on the opening day, and TECNO topped the sales list of the same day in the cell phone category of JD.ID. In addition, JD.ID has laid out more than 300 stores such as experience stores and brand partner stores to help TECNO open up offline channels.

In a highly competitive domestic environment, "going overseas" has become an unprecedented opportunity for many Chinese brands. It is in this context that JD.ID emerged at the right moment. Today, same-day and next-day delivery has covered 85% of Indonesia, and a set of e-commerce infrastructure has been set up locally, thus providing a fast channel of "landing" for Chinese brands going abroad for the first time.

