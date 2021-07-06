TECNO Is Going "Premium" with Its Newly Launched PHANTOM X

NEW DELHI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO's release of its first premium flagship PHANTOM X brought no small disturbance. The release of PHANTOM X is not only a major move for TECNO, but also a positive signal for consumers – Consumers can expect flagship technology available sooner than before driven by brands like TECNO dedicated to bring the latest technology and innovative designs to emerging markets.

Today, the previous method of dividing the high and low end by pure performance or technical parameter stacking has evolved into new set of dimensions including technology, design details and total user experience, which is the new fashion to define a premium phone. TECNO's journey to a premium brand reflects the new trends in design, camera technology and overall experience.



Premium Flagship Means Breakthroughs in Design with Exquisite Details

Consumer behaviors will change with time, but the core is always the same -- the pursuit of beauty. Smartphones are the most used portable devices nowadays, which require a more stylish design with exquisite details. TECNO PHANTOM X has brought several industry-firsts in premium designs, e.g., post near a hundred testing trials, a huge and flexible 70-degree curves, industry leading 3D borderless screen and a golden grip of 36.5-degree. Ensuring users have the most comfortably experience in the palm, while providing the unbounded visual experience. Also, PHANTOM X replaces the universally used mobile phone back cover with an industry leading silk glass etched texture that almost doubles the challenge of production. But the intensified efforts are totally worth it due to the premium flagship quality that TECNO has promised to meet for customers in the high-end market.

Premium Flagship Redefined by Smooth Experience of Cutting-technology, not simply by technical parameter

Without a doubt, the camera is an essential feature of any smart phone in current times. There has been a huge rise of customized, large-pixel sensors being integrated in premium smartphone designs. Increased pixel dimension results in paramount performance allowing users to capture the most detailed and vivid snaps. Photosensitive detectors have been significantly enhanced to deliver pictures that capture the most light. TECNO have successfully incorporated the most impactful digital trends dominating today's markets in their latest flagship device, the PHANTOM X. This includes the advanced 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor, enabling much greater light sensitivity and a better sensitivity to low-light environments, helping users capture the most striking images which display excellent visual quality and extreme clarity.

Premium Flagship Differentiates with its Service

TECNO believes, while continuously satisfying consumers' high standards for technology and exquisite design, the premium flagship also differentiates with its exclusive concentration on exploring new demands in the ever-evolving social context. For example, with the advent of the Internet of Everything era, people's lives are becoming more and more dependent on mobile phones. TECNO accurately identified and provided a premium service in data security and privacy protection by introducing newly launched PHANTOM X.

While the fierce competition in the smartphone market will continue, there will always be full of changes and opportunities for each brand raging in high-end market. From its newly launched PHANTOM X, TECNO seems have figured out a right strategy of going premium.

Just like General Manager of TECNO, Stephen Ha said "With PHANTOM, rules are challenged, broken, and redefined." The future of TECNO is worth looking forward to.