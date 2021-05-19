TECNO Joins Android 12 Beta Program on its latest smartphone TECNO CAMON 17

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 May 2021 - TECNO Mobile shared that it will join the first batch of global brands to run the newest Android™ 12 Beta on its newest CAMON 17, bring the earliest experience of Android 12 to the early adopters of newest tech. Google announced at Google I/O held on May 18 and May 19 that the Android 12 Beta will be available for pre-release run in May and the official version will be later this year. Users of TECNO CAMON 17 can download the pre-release versions of Android 12 Beta TECNO official website starting on May 18 to have the early bird experience.
Android 12 beta 1 for TECNO CAMON 17
Android 12 will be released later this year, by then all TECNO CAMON 17 devices will receive a notice to install and experience it at the earliest time. As an early adopter of the operating system upgrading to Android 12 beta, TECNO CAMON 17 will provide users a more fluid secured and smarter experience.
Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, said: "We are always dedicated to provide the mass access as early as possible to the latest technology with smart software and hardware into a seamless smart ecosystem to bring our consumers' mobile experience to the next level. I am glad that with the long-term partnership with Google, TECNO CAMON 17 with Android 12 will be absolutely bring the users extraordinary experiences and surprising delights on their phones."
TECNO Mobile is a rising global leader in mid-to-high-end smartphone segment with the brand essence to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs, showcasing its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers who are "young at heart", and inspiring them to never stop pursuing excellence. Its highly-anticipated TECNO CAMON 17 is a 4G smartphone with 5000mah battery, 128GB ROM + 6GB RAM and 6.8" edge- to-edge display.
With Android optimized, the surprised benefits including:
- Improved app launch experience - In Android 12 a new app launch animation for all apps from the point of launch, a splash screen showing the app icon, and a transition to the app itself are added, making app startup a more consistent and delightful experience.
- New call notification template - In Android 12 call notifications are improved to give them more visibility and scanning capability, and improve their consistency with other notification components. The users can attach a large avatar image, provide text, and set button color hints.
- Improved web linking - In Android 12 some changes are made to help users get to their content faster and more seamlessly.
- Rich haptic experiences - the tools are expanded to creat informative haptic feedback for UI events, immersive and delightful effects for gaming, and attentional haptics for productivity.
- Video encoding improvements - Android 12 standardizes the set of keys for controlling the range of the video Quantization Parameters (QP) to ensure that users don't experience extremely low quality when videos are complex.
- Trust and safety: In Android 12 new controls over identifiers are add that can be used for tracking, safer defaults for app components, and more.
If you are interested in installing Android 12 beta 1 on your CAMON 17, you can follow the quick guide below:
- Download a tool-set on a PC, transfer it to the root folder using a USB cable.
- Navigate to the downloaded file and tap on the software package, then click "START" button when prompted.
- Wait for the upgrade to be completed.
For more specific download steps please visit official website: https://spot.tecno.com/global/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=98054
