JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - Recently, TECNO made a grand debut at JD.COM Indonesian (JD.ID) Electronic Festival. This is also a big public debut of TECNO after JD.ID and TECNO entered into a strategic cooperation. TECNO has a global sales network with a wide range of products, including smartphones, feature phones and tablets. It is precisely because of TECNO's overseas business value that JD.ID has entered into a strategic partnership with it. As the national agent of TECNO brand, JD.ID now exclusively sells TECNO's full range of products.

https://youtu.be/BSBlm-Rofdg

As one of the first dual-SIM phone brands in the African market, TECNO follows the concept of "Think globally, Act locally" and is committed to transforming popular science and technology into local products. TECNO's innovation is not a technological innovation, but a real effort to develop cell phone features in line with the habits of African consumers. For example, the photography is more suitable for Africans; the built-in music is also a lively dance atmosphere that Africans like. The locals like the tailor-made phone, plus TECNO's low-price strategy works very well in Africa, where economic development is relatively lagging. Thanks to TECNO, Africans can now have an entry-level smartphone for $50 to $100. TECNO has managed to be among the Top 3 in the African cell phone market in terms of sales. In 2016, as the second step of the company's global strategy, TECNO announced its "Think globally, Act locally" approach to India's emerging market which is still the same concept, TECNO follows in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the African market remains TECNO's stronghold. In 2018, TECNO's total market share in Africa rose to No. 1, ranking 4th among global mobile brands. Since then, TECNO has been selected as one of the "Leading Chinese Cross-border Brands - The Top 50" jointly published by Facebook and KPMG, and won the "Twitter Most Influential Overseas Brand Award".

It is worth mentioning that JD.ID has become one of the most trusted platforms for Indonesian people through its reliable, fast and safe services. It is believed that with the escort of JD.ID, TECNO will most likely replicate its glory in Africa, further enter Southeast Asia and fully develop its force in the global emerging market.

#JD.ID