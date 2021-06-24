TECNO is to re-define PHANTOM as a flagship sub-brand

TECNO is said to be on the verge of redefining and launching PHANTOM as a separate sub-brand

The relaunch of PHANTOM brand marks TECNO's ambition for a higher-end market section of smartphone industry and to rival for the market leaders' position in global emerging markets

PHANTOM X, as the first device of the new PHANTOM brand, is said to offering several firsts in the industry from premium design and innovative technologies

NEW DELHI, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in global emerging market, is said to re-define PHANTOM as its flagship sub-brand, aiming to tackle the premium smartphone market amid an ambitious global expansion plan.



PHANTOM X Leak Photo

The smartphone industry never lacks changes and competition. As TECNO is gaining more and more reputation in global markets, its relaunch of PHANTOM brand, not only marks a leap forward of the brand to rival at higher-end market section, but also a significant change to the competitive landscape in global emerging markets.

According to an industry observer, with the economy recovering from the pandemic globally, TECNO captured the changes in market demand and heard the want of high-end consumers to try new brands that bring bolder and better innovations. The relaunch of PHANTOM comes just in time. It marks the TECNO's a solid step toward of global outreach to high-end consumers.

Bearing the rich experience in global emerging markets of TECNO, PHANTOM brand is bound to reshape the competitive landscape of the entire smartphone industry of the mid-to-high-end segment by bringing industry's most-advanced technologies with fantastic innovative features.

As a new brand and a flagship to compete over other brands, the design and functions of PHANTOM are expected to echo a premium level of respect which is far beyond expectations. Accommodating the general needs and many overlooked aspects of daily life, with the added luxury of elegance in design, the device will generate great interest of high-end consumers.

According to credible source, the new PHANTOM X is to be equipped with many industry firsts in target market segment, such as a 3D borderless screen, a special design of angle arc to present the best comfortable grip in hands, and an industry first curved glass surface etched texture, and more. While there will be improvements to the traditional advantages of a high-end smartphone brand, such as charging time, battery life and storage, the upcoming PHANTOM X will also feature the industry's leading super large smartphone sensor.

In addition, PHANTOM as a new sub-brand, will also offer direct online purchasing service to consumers through its website, firstly start from Nigeria and Kenya markets. The official website of PHANTOM (www.mobile-phantom.com) will be formally launched in July, 2021. Here you will have access to browse PHANTOM products, as well as various options to exclusive VIP services including PHANTOM Club activities after purchase. With a convenient purchasing process, efficient logistics and distribution, exceptional after-sales service and customer-first focus in mind, PHANTOM aims to ensure consumers experience a first-class shopping experience.