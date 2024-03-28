TEDAI Vienna: Europe’s First Ever TED Talks Event Exploring Ideas At The Forefronts of AI innovation

—

TEDAI Vienna, the first TED Talks conference in Europe dedicated exclusively to the exploration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is set to take place from October 17-19, in Vienna, Austria. This unique event promises to offer a unique exploration into the AI landscape in Europe and beyond, celebrating a shared future that is liberated, not limited by technology.

Unlike any other place in the world, Europe is committed to pioneering a human-centric approach to AI, with its groundbreaking scientific research, cross-cultural collaboration and bold regulatory ideas capturing the attention of industry leaders, visionary thinkers and change-makers around the globe.

TEDAI Vienna celebrates this audacious mission by offering a carefully curated program designed to ignite curiosity, spark critical thinking, and inspire hope – through Talks, activations, expert-lead learning journeys and one-of-a-kind community events.

"There’s a lot of hype and hope surrounding AI, but also a lot of uncertainty and fear. The solution to this dilemma lies in powerful ideas; and over the past years, numerous powerful ideas for a better future have been sparked here in Europe. There’s boundless inspiration and innovation when different cultures, languages and ways of seeing the world come together, and the team is excited to showcase them at TEDAI Vienna" says Director and Curator Dr. Alina Nikolaou. "This special TED Talks event is for everyone passionate, fascinated and yes, even concerned, about AI – and excited about the power of ideas to change the world”.

The program will be unveiled in May. For exclusive updates and sneak peeks ahead of the official announcement join the TEDAI Vienna waitlist at https://tedai-vienna.ted.com/

About TEDAI Vienna

TED events bring together a group of industry leaders and changemakers for unique experiences dedicated to TED’s global mission of sharing meaningful new ideas. TED is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. They welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others. TEDAI Vienna is curated and organized by TEDxVienna, in collaboration with TED.

About TED



TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. The organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. TED welcomes people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and invites everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in their community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from their annual conferences and published on TED.com, they produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.

TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Their aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.

