Teens and Social Media: OGCC Behavioral Services CEO Dionne Huffman on the Dangers

These days, the world is literally in our hands.

Our friends are only a click away, and we can access anything and everything with the touch of a button.

While this instant connectivity has its perks, it also comes with some serious dangers—especially for impressionable teens.

That's why OGCC behavioral services CEO Dionne Huffman is on a mission to educate parents and guardians about the potential risks associated with social media use.

"Many parents are unaware of the dangers their children can face when using social media," said Huffman. "I want to help change that. I have seen firsthand how social media can negatively impact young people.”

"I've worked with teens who have been bullied online, who have developed eating disorders from comparing themselves to others, and who have even harmed themselves because of the pressure to keep up with their peers," she says.

"And that's not all; our teens are also at risk of being groomed by predators or becoming addicted to social media itself."

Studies by the National Center for Health Research show that social media can have a major impact on mental health, particularly in teenagers. It was also found that heavy social media use was linked to increased anxiety and depression in young adults.

Huffman is urging parents to take action to protect their children. "Talk to your kids about social media use and set clear boundaries and expectations," she says.

"Have regular conversations with your kids about what they're seeing and how it makes them feel," she advises. "And most importantly, be involved in their online lives."

"If you are a parent or guardian and you see your teen posting something that concerns you, don't be afraid to reach out to us for help," says Huffman.



