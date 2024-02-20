Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Focuses on Innovation in Patient Care and International Medical Tourism

Ichilov Hospital (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center), Israel's renowned medical hub, often referred to as Ichilov Medical Center Israel, continues to outpace global standards through its commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare services. Known as one of Ichilov Israel's leading facilities, Ichilov Hospital has positioned itself as a frontrunner in international medical tourism, offering a blend of top-tier medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate patient care.

Established over half a century ago, the institution noted as the Ichilov Hospital Sourasky Medical Center, has had a storied journey from a local hospital to an international healthcare brand. This path has been marked by continuous advancements in medical practice and patient services. Recognized by the Joint Commission International (JCI), Ichilov Hospital underscores its dedication to meeting rigorous global benchmarks in quality and safety.

Medical Services Tailored to Global Needs

Home to over 1,400 hospital beds and employing more than 6,400 staff, including over 1,100 highly qualified physicians, Ichilov Hospital is the zenith of healthcare provision in Israel. Annually, the hospital conducts upwards of 34,000 surgeries, drawing patients from all over the world seeking its specialized medical treatments.



In the realm of neurosurgery, the hospital has gained significant acclaim with its pioneering therapies. Treatments like Deep Brain Stimulation and advanced radiosurgical tools such as CyberKnife and Gamma Knife have positioned Ichilov Hospital as a savior for individuals grappling with debilitating neurological conditions.

With a robust Oncology Department at the forefront, the hospital’s competent professionals have delivered a staggering 90% success rate in breast cancer treatments. This impressive figure not only highlights the capabilities of the department's oncologists but also the innovative treatments and patient care protocols in place.

A Destination for International Patients

International patients form a vital demographic for Ichilov Hospital, drawn to its exceptional services that combine excellence with affordability. The hospital offers an integrated service package for international patients, involving everything from telemedicine consultations to providing language interpreters, ensuring that distance and language barriers are no hindrance to top-quality care.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ichilov Hospital adeptly demonstrated its capacity for rapid response, prioritizing treatment efficacy, patient safety, and crisis management—gaining increased trust among its international clientele.

A Maternity Experience Par Excellence

Ichilov Hospital is also home to a state-of-the-art maternity unit, welcoming over 14,500 newborns every year. This bustling unit is a testament to the hospital's stellar reproductive and maternity care, provided by the region’s best gynecologists.

Vision for a Healthier Tomorrow

As Ichilov Hospital continues to manifest its JCI-accredited standards, the hard-working administration and dedicated staff reaffirm their commitment to elevating patient care. The hospital's blend of clinical research and practical application helps cement its place as a powerhouse in the medical sector.

Individuals interested in exploring the medical services at Ichilov Hospital are encouraged to contact the institution for a comprehensive consultation. The patient experience is further enhanced through personalized treatment planning, medical coordination services, and prioritized scheduling.

With an eye to the future, Ichilov Hospital remains committed to its mission of offering unparalleled healthcare services, expanding its reach, and reinforcing its repute as a leading destination for international healthcare seekers.

About Ichilov Hospital

The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, also known as Ichilov Hospital, anchors the Israeli medical landscape as one of the most advanced healthcare facilities in the country. Aligned with Tel Aviv University, the hospital not only delivers a broad spectrum of medical services but also engages in pioneering academic research and education.

