Tele2 IoT enables electric vehicle wireless charging on the move through a new agreement with Elonroad

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 IoT is taking a step forward in the field of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and towards a sustainable automotive industry by providing connection of equipment to Elonroad, which has developed technology for electric roads where electric vehicles can be charged while driving.

Elonroad, a startup based in Lund, Sweden, has developed a solution in the form of an electric road where all kinds of electric vehicles - cars, buses, and trucks - regardless of manufacturer, can be charged while they are driving. With more and more electric vehicles on the roads, charging while driving will reduce bottlenecks and also enable smaller batteries.

The solution consists of a rail that is integrated with the road by being installed directly on the asphalt. The rails can withstand all weather conditions and short rail segments are driven individually, which provides a high level of safety.

- Our smart electric road needs to be connected to the internet in order for us to be able to control, optimize, and collect payments from users. The agreement with Tele2 is business-critical for us on our continued journey, says Karin Ebbinghaus, CEO of Elonroad.

Through 2CONTROL, Tele2 IoT's platform for managing connected devices, Elonroad will be able to monitor and manage its IoT subscriptions. Elonroad's service includes an integrated control system for individual measurement of each vehicle's usage and can also analyze road conditions, such as where there are potential hazards, which can then be communicated to prevent accidents.

- Elonroad is an exciting startup with a solution that will be critical to achieve the goal of a fossil-independent vehicle fleet by 2030. By making 5G available, we secure Elonroad's digital solution and ensure a reliable connection. As soon as 5G becomes available where Elonroad builds its electric roads, larger amounts of data that require low latency can e handled, such as the transfer of data from cameras. We are very proud to be a part of Elonroad's continued journey, says Stefan Trampus, EVP B2B at Tele2.

About Elonroad

https://elonroad.com/

