Teledyne CARIS’ HIPS and SIPS 11.3 release introduces revolutionary AI approach to cleaning sonar noise

globenewswire
Teledyne CARIS’ HIPS and SIPS 11.3 release introduces revolutionary AI approach to cleaning sonar noiseGlobeNewswireFebruary 11, 2020

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, is pleased to announce the release of HIPS and SIPSTM 11.3. This new software upgrade will introduce the first-ever COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) release of an AI solution for classifying and cleaning sonar noise.

Teledyne CARIS seeks to reduce significantly the need for manual cleaning and to move data swiftly from acquisition to review. The Sonar Noise Classifier automatically identifies the vast majority of sonar noise, resulting in a reduction of manual cleaning effort by a factor of up to 10x at an accuracy of 95%. This allows the hydrographer to focus more time on other important aspects of the survey and processing workflow.

This new approach to clean sonar noise is powered by the CARIS Mira AI engine, a new cloud-based platform to host current and future AI solutions. CARIS Mira AI also provides a flexible package capable of scaling with data processing needs. All data directed to the CARIS Mira AI platform is anonymized, randomized and encrypted before transmission. For additional security, no data remains stored on the cloud following the AI classification process. 

“By leveraging deep learning techniques, Teledyne CARIS is poised to bring fundamental change to how sonar data is processed. The use of AI opens exciting opportunities for the future of hydrographic survey, from automated processing pipelines for crowd sourced bathymetry, to feature detection for charting,” said Karen Cove, Senior Product Manager.

For more information on the Sonar Noise Classifier catch Product Manager for New Initiatives, Burns Foster presenting “AI in Three Dimensions” at CHC 2020, Quebec City, March 24-26.

Teledyne CARIS is part of the Teledyne Imaging group. For 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leading developer of marine mapping software. We offer a highly effective solution for near real-time processing, robust quality control of sonar data, and the creation and distribution of maps, charts, and digital datasets.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Parham, Marketing Manager, Geospatial
Teledyne Optech
+1 905 660 0808
jennifer.parham@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df292cde-ef25-44fc-a0ab-06922b6bc989

Primary Logo

More about
automation data processing Artificial Intelligence digital datasets geospatial hydrographic software marine GIS

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES