Teledyne e2v and Thorium Space announce the development of a collaborative project which will be a game changer for the satellite market

Thorium Space , a company in the advanced satellite communication systems sector, has officially started work on a joint project in cooperation with Teledyne e2v Semiconductors , a global company in the field of advanced technologies used in the aerospace and defence sector.





The fact that such a recognized company with a global reach decided to cooperate with an emerging Polish company is indicative of the leading-edge solution proposed by Thorium Space. Work will focus on the definition and development of state-of-the-art key elements of an advanced communication payload that will offer more efficient use of the spectrum and satellite payload resources.



This will lead to genericity of the hardware with the ambition of ultimately reducing costs and production time. The scope of application opens the door to the so-called intelligent telecommunication payloads, resulting in unprecedented operational flexibility. Technically, the so-called full Digital Beam Forming (DBF) creates transmitting and receiving beams directly in the digital domain, working on the full Ka band (17.7-20.2 GHz and 27.5-31.0 GHz).



This is a game changer in the satellite market. The system provides scalability and flexibility and applications developed and updated in orbit, which is another innovation. The first solutions will be available on the market in 2024.



As part of the cooperation, Teledyne E2V will deliver the elements which are jointly specified with Thorium Space, which will be incorporated in DBF Ka Payload - a full digital communications payload along with the associated processing resources, offering a powerful solution for geostationary applications with 15 years of continuous operation and adapting to the market needs.



Teledyne e2v Semiconductors SAS specializes in the production of advanced semiconductors. It is part of Teledyne e2v, a world leader in specialized components and subsystems for innovative solutions in aerospace and defence applications. Teledyne e2v products have been used, among other things, for the Hubble Space Telescope, the Gaia project and the transmission of images of Mars by the New Horizons spacecraft. The company's customers include Airbus, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Thales group and others. Teledyne e2v belongs to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, an industrial conglomerate employing almost 15,000 people. The company supplies aerospace and defence electronics, digital imaging products and software, monitoring instrumentation for marine and environmental applications, communications products in harsh environments, and satellite communication subsystems.



Thorium Space Sp. z o.o. is a company in the sector of advanced satellite communication systems (Space Advanced Communication Company). It deals with the design of innovative technological solutions in the field of construction of space vehicles and intelligent array antennas, applicable in the space industry and the defence sector. It consists of an interdisciplinary team of nearly 40 space technology engineers and specialists in related fields. It has offices in Wrocław and Warsaw. In 2021, Thorium Space was chosen as one of the 10 most innovative space technology start-ups and awarded as one of the 5 Top Space Tech Global Manufacturing Solutions of the 288 companies surveyed. (



