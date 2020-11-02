Teledyne e2v to continue to develop and manufacture high specification CCD image sensors

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, part of the Teledyne Imaging group, stated today that it will continue its role as a long-term partner in the development, fabrication, and supply of CCD detectors to the high science market – including space exploration, Earth observation, and ground-based scientific endeavours in the fields of microscopy, spectroscopy and astronomy.

As a longstanding supplier to the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, ESO, and JAXA, e2v understands well the required diligence of delivering science-level visible detection to an environment where detectors and systems simply must work.

Miles Adcock, President of space and quantum at e2v commented, “It is incredible to think how the invention of the CCD more than 50-years ago would lead not only to a multi-billion-dollar-a-year imaging industry but also enable the discovery of distant worlds, and provide the improved understanding of life-sciences that we enjoy today.”

While other technology companies have migrated to CMOS technology over continuing development of CCD technology, Teledyne Imaging, through its European business, e2v, and with Teledyne DALSA’s foundry in Bromont, Canada, will continue to supply high quality, mission critical CCD detectors to enable the most demanding of imaging applications. In addition, the group will continue to invest in complementary technologies such as CMOS, x-ray, spectroscopy, and infrared technologies, providing a well-balanced set of business lines to address a growing customer base across existing and emerging markets.

Teledyne e2v is a part of the Teledyne Imaging group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and collaborating with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver a unique and competitive advantage.

