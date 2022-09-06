Teledyne e2v releases Optimom 2M, turnkey MIPI optical modules for quick and easy development of vision systems

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v announces the release of its 2-Megapixel Optimom ™, the first in a range of MIPI CSI-2 optical modules. Powered by Teledyne e2v’s proprietary image sensor technology, Optimom has been thoughtfully designed to ensure there is minimum development effort required for vision-based embedded systems for robotics, logistics, drones, or laboratory equipment.



Optimom™ 2M features a native MIPI CSI-2 protocol and standard FPC connector to link with embedded processing boards. Integration is instant using a dedicated Development Kit, which includes both an adapter board for hardware integration and Linux drivers for straightforward software integration with NVIDIA Jetson or NXP i.MX solutions.

These optical modules are built with the same compact 25 mm square outline, enabling a single mechanical design that can even fit into highly constrained mechanical systems. To address the requirements of various applications, Optimom 2M can be tailored for multiple scenarios with two color options (Monochrome or RGB) and three lens options (a multi-focus lens, a fix-focus lens, or without lens). The lens is supplied already installed and focused, eliminating the tedious task of lens selection and assembly.

All Optimom 2M models are powered by Teledyne e2v’s proprietary 2-Megapixel, low-noise, global shutter image sensor which provides sharp images of fast-moving objects. The multi-focus version of Optimom 2M combines a broad working distance and wide aperture in one solution by utilizing an innovative focus adjustment technology.

Marie-Charlotte Leclerc, Product Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, “The acceleration of product life cycles and the multiplication of vision-use cases leave vision system makers today with no choice but to invest less time and money in new developments and focus on their added value. Leveraging our core imaging expertise and long experience in customized solutions, Optimom 2M aims to address this very challenge with a ready-to-use imaging solution that can be fine-tuned for any project.”

Optimom 2M will be featured in a live demonstration at VISION Stuttgart from 4-6th October. Visit us on Teledyne stand 8 B10 for more information. For a dedicated demonstration or confidential discussion, contact us online or through your usual point of contact.

Documentation, samples, and an evaluation kit are available now upon request.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v’s innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com

Teledyne e2v media enquiries contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74158c73-cf94-404d-8326-e0ca0c59c512