Teledyne e2v’s new optical module ideal for scanning, embedded imaging and IoT applications

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces that it has expanded its product portfolio with a 2 Megapixel compact module featuring a pre-focused, industrial-grade scanning optic. This MIPI interfaced module finds a variety of uses in scanning, embedded vision and many other computer vision applications to enhance productivity and throughput in logistics, sorting, retail POS, and many other industrial sectors.

The 2MP optical module includes our small, state-of-the-art Snappy 2MP CMOS sensor which features a 2.8 µm low-noise global shutter pixel. Designed specifically for scanning and embedded vision applications, the sensor includes our patented Fast Self-Exposure™ mode that ensures the first, and all subsequent frames, are correctly exposed, this enables the fastest possible decoding/image processing by the downstream digital system, even in rapidly changing light conditions. The module has a 20 mm x 20 mm x 16 mm mechanical outline and is fitted with a custom-designed, high depth of field, high quality lens for applications that typically require a greater working range. Semi-customization is possible when alternative optical specifications are required.

As a turnkey sensor/optics for imaging systems, this 2MP module offers customers significant reduction in development time and cost savings. Only a few screws are needed to mount the module, with simple connection to the image processing system through an FPC cable connector. Software development efforts can also be reduced by using some limited API-layer Linux software drivers. This enables the module to be seamlessly interfaced to popular ISP platforms.

Gareth Powell, Senior Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, “This 2MP optical module is an exciting launch and the fore-runner in a family of MIPI modules. It provides customers with a solution to significantly reduce their integration times and shorten their time to market.”

Datasheets, user-guides, evaluation kits and samples are now available.

Please visit the product page or contact us for more information.

Notes to Editors: Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

