Teledyne e2v Semiconductors adds EV12AQ600 ADC to its portfolio of high-performance data converters certified to MIL-PRF-38535 Class Y for Space applications

About Teledyne e2v

GRENOBLE, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 25 March 2022 - Teledyne e2v, the leading hi-rel semiconductor solutions provider, today announces the production release of the space qualified EV12AQ600, the most advanced and versatile quad-core, multi-channel ADC in its portfolio of high-performance products with QML Y space certification.QML Y certification was defined by a NASA led working group and it was officially published in the latest revision of DLA MIL-PRF-38535. The traditional QML V certification was only compatible with legacy hermetic assembly processes and new generation assembly techniques (such as flip-chip on ceramic) and subsequent manufacturing, screening and qualification flows were not taken into account. Reliability is paramount for products entering space and the QML Y allows space systems manufacturers to benefit from these latest technologies whilst still ensuring that each device produced is carefully verified. Teledyne e2v has actively participated in the QML Y working group.EV12AQ600 is a QML-Y High Speed Analog to Digital Converter. It supports a sampling rate up to 6.4GSPS - among the highest in the world for space applications. It has a 7GHz analog bandwidth and many nice features like the Cross Point Switch, which transforms the ADC from a 1 to 4 channels, the Sampling Delay Adjust, and an easy multi-chip synchronization feature. It has successfully passed radiation testing up to 150kRad and is already Space-proven.Nicolas Chantier, Marketing Director says "Because of the functionalities embedded in the EV12AQ600 ADC, space systems manufacturers will be able to simplify their design, reduce the number of components on their boards and benefit from the flexibility of a unique quad input switch. Coming with trusted radiation performance, this will have a significant impact by reducing the size, weight and power (SWaP) and increasing the reconfigurability of next generation space systems ."Teledyne e2v now accepts orders for engineering and qualification models and flight models of EV12AQ600, including full qualification according to MIL-PRF-38535 class Y.Useful Links:

Teledyne e2v's innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, Space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v's unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.



