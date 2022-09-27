Teledyne introduces Contact Image Sensors for high-speed, high-resolution line scan imaging

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA is pleased to introduce AxCIS™, a new family of high-speed and high-resolution fully integrated line scan imaging modules. These easy-to-use Contact Image Sensors (CIS) combine sensors, lenses, and lights all-in-one, offering a lower cost inspection system for many demanding machine vision applications.

AxCIS is powered by Teledyne’s new quadlinear CMOS image sensors, which deliver up to 120 kHz line rates for mono, 60 kHz x 3 for colour, at 900 dpi resolution, so that defects can be detected with unprecedented precision. Its unique staggered sensor design covers the whole field of view without missing pixels, providing a 100% seamless image without any interpolation. HDR imaging can be achieved using a dual exposure mode, which enables better detectability for highly reflective materials with improved dynamic range.

Initially available in widths of 400mm, 800mm (plus other widths in increments of 100mm), AxCIS can fit anywhere in your system, even with limited vertical clearance. It’s Camera Link HS SFP+ fiberoptic interface delivers high resolution images over standard low-cost, long-length cables (up to 300m) with high reliability of data transmission.

“AxCIS offers a fully integrated, easy-to-use, cost-effective line scan imaging solution to meet the requirements of space limited systems, such as print, printed circuit board and web inspection,” said Xing-Fei He, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “Superior image quality, high resolution 900 dpi imaging combined with HDR mode significantly improves detectability in the most demanding applications, including Li battery inspection.”

AxCIS will be featured in live demonstrations at VISION Stuttgart from 4-6th October.

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

