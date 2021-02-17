Telekom Malaysia Berhad Partners with MoEngage to Drive Digital-First Customer Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today announced that it has partnered with San Francisco-based, AI-enabled customer engagement platform - MoEngage to drive the digital customer marketing strategy of Unifi.

MoEngage's platform will be leveraged to enable seamless, multi-channel engagement for Telekom Malaysia's customers across the country.

"Our partnership with MoEngage will help us provide the best experience to our customers through personalized engagement across multiple digital touchpoints. We look forward to serving Malaysians better and helping them make informed decisions about our products and services while continuing to strengthen relationships with our existing customers," said Safiyya Rusli, Head of Digital, unifi.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Telekom Malaysia and assist them with their customer marketing initiatives. Telecom sector across South East Asia is going through digital transformation and we look forward to helping Telekom Malaysia achieve best in class customer marketing," said Raviteja Dodda, Founder and CEO of MoEngage Inc.

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1,000+ brands such as, Tokopedia, CIMB Bank Philippines, Zilingo, Samsung, Flipkart, One Championship, Bukalapak, Kredivo, Ola and Deutsche Telekom, across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

MoEngage has also been recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, a strong Performer in the 2020 Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, and by G2 as One of the Best Software Companies for 2021. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

https://www.moengage.com/in-the-news/telekom-malaysia-berhad-partners-with-moengage-to-drive-digital-first-customer-marketing/