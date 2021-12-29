Telenor Pakistan and BOLT Global join forces to bring premium live TV streaming to Pakistan

The first-ever blockchain-based media ecosystem and the leading telco in Pakistan embark on a game-changing partnership.

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenor Pakistan, one of the leading telcos in Pakistan, has partnered with BOLT Global to bring exclusive access to premium live TV entertainment to its over 49 million subscribers in Pakistan. This can be accessed on BOLT Global's live-streaming service, BOLT+, which is the first blockchain-based streaming service with over 600 live TV and radio channels from 28 countries.

BOLT+ streams a wide range of live TV channels, including breaking news and premium entertainment from France 24, Al Jazeera, and Deutsche Welle Group. Through BOLT Global's partnership with OneFootball , Telenor Pakistan customers are also able to enjoy direct access to exclusive football content from the top football clubs in the world. Users are also able to watch live streams from independent streamers across a wide variety of genres, including esports, music, and even wildlife documentaries.

BOLT+ Premium trumps pricey TV plans

Access to BOLT+ has 2 tiers: an ad-supported free tier (BOLT+ Free) and a paid subscription (BOLT+ Premium); which includes premium features to enhance users' live entertainment experience. Telenor users can easily subscribe to BOLT+ Premium via their mobile balance.

Available on boltplus.tv , Google Play Store , and Apple App Store , BOLT+ Premium gives users the option to live-stream ad-free content 24/7 on their smart TVs through Chromecast™️.

For an immersive experience, BOLT+ Premium users get to interact with their favourite streams via the live chat function and exclusive Twitter feed access. Additionally, users can keep track of what's showing on each channel via in-stream programme guides.

Telenor Pakistan subscribers can sign up to BOLT+ Premium in two easy steps:



By entering their Telenor-linked phone number, and confirming their purchase through a One-Time-Password sent via SMS. BOLT+ Premium is available on a daily or weekly basis at just PKR 8 (USD 0.05) and PKR 50 (USD 0.30) respectively. Subscribe via boltplus.tv (web version of BOLT+)

"We are happy to be working with BOLT Global to launch BOLT+ Premium in Pakistan. At Telenor Pakistan, we strive to bring new and exciting entertainment experiences to our subscribers. With BOLT+, our subscribers can watch international live TV channels anytime, anywhere. Through our unique partnerships bringing enhanced value for our valued customers, we are confident that our users will continue to value us as their preferred service provider," commented Areej Khan, Vice President Digital at Telenor Pakistan.

A step closer to democratizing media with BOLT+

BOLT+ is more than just a live-streaming service – it is part of a blockchain-based media ecosystem that is the first of its kind.



"The BOLT Global Team is pleased to have reached this milestone in launching BOLT+ Premium in Pakistan. We will be working with Telenor Pakistan to bring more exciting, immersive and rewarding content to our new users in the country. Already, users can access a huge array of international live channels bringing news, European club football and esports amongst other genres on BOLT+. We will also be working closely with Telenor Pakistan on the ground to uncover new content creators in the country, and to broadcast their content to an international audience on BOLT+," says Jamal Hassim, co-founder and CEO of BOLT Global.

BOLT Global has long-established partnerships with leading global brands, including Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, CBSN, ABC News, and Hisense Group, the 2nd largest Smart TV manufacturer in the world. Sports content is also provided by One Football, which brings exclusive, behind the scenes content directly from top tier football clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and FCB.

About BOLT Global

BOLT Global is a blockchain-based media and fintech ecosystem consisting of BOLT+ (a live streaming service that hosts TV networks, streamers and creators), and BoltX (DeFi application). Through engagement programmes powered by decentralised finance and financial rewards, the BOLT ecosystem makes it easier than ever for users, creators, and brands alike to create and grow value on the new Web 3.0.

About Telenor Pakistan

