TELESIN Showcases Cutting-Edge Photography Accessories at the Global Sources Indonesia Expo 2024

TELESIN is currently showcasing its latest innovations at the Global Sources Indonesia Expo 2024, presenting a range of cutting-edge photography accessories designed to meet the evolving needs of content creators. With these innovations, TELESIN continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of photography accessories, offering versatile, user-friendly solutions that empower creators to produce stunning, high-quality content effortlessly.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, TELESIN has established itself as a leader in designing advanced accessories for action cameras, smartphones, and DSLRs. With a global reach in over a hundred countries, including key markets in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, TELESIN remains at the forefront of driving progress in the photography accessory industry.

Market Needs and Trends

In today’s social media-driven world, content creators face increasing challenges to produce standout visuals that capture attention in a crowded digital landscape. Traditional photography tools are often bulky, complicated, or lack the flexibility needed for dynamic, on-the-go shooting. Many creators struggle with equipment that isn't optimized for mobile content creation or lacks the smart, connected features necessary to keep up with modern demands. The pressure to produce high-quality content quickly while managing cumbersome gear can limit creativity, slow down production, and lead to missed opportunities. TELESIN’s latest products are designed to meet these needs, offering innovative solutions that align with current trends towards intelligent technology and user convenience.

Innovative Products on Display

1. TELESIN C40 Portable Smoke Machine

The TELESIN C40 Portable Smoke Machine is a standout product at the expo, designed for photographers and content creators seeking to enhance their visual effects.Unlike traditional smoke machines, which are often bulky and hard to control, the C40’s portable design and smart controls provide a more adaptable and user-friendly solution.

Key Features:

Enhanced Control and Flexibility: Remote control allows users to operate and adjust the machine from a distance, making it easier to capture the perfect shot. Whether managing a solo shoot or coordinating a larger production, this feature ensures smooth, uninterrupted performance, giving users full control over the smoke effects without disrupting the creative process.

Versatile Smoke Effects: Includes various attachments for customizable smoke effects, from light fog to dense clouds. This versatility allows creators to achieve different visual atmospheres with a single tool—whether it's adding a subtle haze to a portrait or creating dramatic intensity for action sequences. The ease of switching between effects enhances creative freedom and saves time during production.

Includes various attachments for customizable smoke effects, from light fog to dense clouds. This versatility allows creators to achieve different visual atmospheres with a single tool—whether it's adding a subtle haze to a portrait or creating dramatic intensity for action sequences. The ease of switching between effects enhances creative freedom and saves time during production. Award-Winning Design: Holds a utility model patent certificate and won the XingChuang Award at the Shanghai Photography Expo-it's a tool trusted and celebrated by professionals.

Social Media Impact: The C40 has achieved over 10 billion views on social media, highlighting its popularity and effectiveness. By enhancing production value, it helps creators produce visually compelling, shareable content that stands out in crowded digital spaces, increasing the chances of going viral.. Watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mINtsmpo0pI.

2. Underwater Product Series: Empowering Creators to Capture Stunning Underwater Moments

This series addresses common challenges in underwater photography by offering hands-free operation and Bluetooth control, enhancing both convenience and functionality.

Key Features:

Floating Tripod Selfie Stick : A 4-in-1 tool functioning as a buoyancy stick, extendable selfie stick, tripod, and handle. Extends up to 61 cm and folds to 22 cm. Waterproof up to 30 meters. Whether users need stability for a time-lapse shot, an extendable selfie stick for wide-angle group shots, or a tripod for steady video recording, this tool adapts seamlessly. Waterproof up to 30 meters, it’s perfect for snorkeling, diving, or simply capturing those stunning beach moments without worrying about equipment failure.

Underwater Bluetooth Remote Selfie Stick : An 85 cm extendable pole with Bluetooth remote control, allowing for easy photo capture and camera management underwater. Its waterproof capability up to 30 meters makes it ideal for capturing marine life or recording high-action moments underwater, providing full control over the camera even in deep waters.

Bluetooth Floating Selfie Stick: Bright orange for visibility, waterproof up to 15 meters, and includes Bluetooth remote control for easy operation.

Bright orange for visibility, waterproof up to 15 meters, and includes Bluetooth remote control for easy operation. These products have received significant attention from influencers. Check out their recommendations in this https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_Sb6BMx7dN/

3. Mobile Photography Series: Empowering Creators with Versatile, Hands-Free Solutions

TELESIN’s mobile photography series includes the Neck Mount for First-Person Perspective Shooting, Desktop Stand, and a range of Magnetic and Versatile Mounts.These products simplify content creation by offering hands-free solutions and versatile mounting options, aligning with the trend towards greater mobility and smart technology.

Key Features:

Neck Mount for First-Person Perspective Shooting: Designed to provide an immersive, natural perspective by allowing effortless shooting from eye level. This makes it ideal for capturing vlogs, live streams, or tutorials. Its lightweight aluminum alloy design, combined with an adjustable fit and 360-degree rotation, ensures maximum comfort and creative flexibility, enabling users to shoot dynamic footage without sacrificing mobility.

Desktop Stand: Stable and adjustable for mobile devices, facilitating hands-free operation. Whether recording content, livestreaming, or attending video meetings, this stand provides a secure and easily adjustable platform that eliminates the need for constant device handling. Its sturdy design allows for uninterrupted focus on content creation or communication, without the distraction of managing the device.

Magnetic and Versatile Mounts: Securely attach mobile devices to various surfaces, supporting a range of shooting scenarios from first-person perspectives to desktop setups. They allow for quick adjustments, whether filming in tight spaces or positioning the phone at unique angles, expanding creative possibilities while simplifying the setup process.

Explore TELESIN at the Expo

Visit TELESIN’s booth at the Global Sources Indonesia Expo to experience the latest innovations and see how they can elevate your photography. Stay connected for live updates！

Exhibition Details

Event: Global Sources Indonesia Expo (Electronics and Lifestyle)

Global Sources Indonesia Expo (Electronics and Lifestyle) Booth Number: 2G11

2G11 Date: September 19-21, 2024

September 19-21, 2024 Contact: Rita Luo sales@telesin.com

About TELESIN

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, TELESIN specializes in innovative photography accessories. Committed to pushing the boundaries of product design and functionality, TELESIN aims to enhance the photographic experience and empower users globally.

For More Information:

Website : https://www.telesinstore.com/

Social Media:

Facebook ：https://www.facebook.com/telesin.fans

Instagram ：https://www.instagram.com/telesin_official/

YouTube ：https://www.youtube.com/@telesin

Contact Info:

Name: Rita Luo

Email: Send Email

Organization: TELESIN

Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/



