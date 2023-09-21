TELF AG Announces Sponsorship of the 17th Annual StraLugano Event 2023

TELF AG announces its sponsorship of the 17th Annual StraLugano Event, scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of September 2023.

—

As a business firmly rooted in Lugano, TELF AG sees this sponsorship as an opportunity to enjoy a pleasant and fun moment together with the community.

The StraLugano event, now in its seventeenth edition, promises a weekend filled with sport and fun for all of Ticino. As Lugano prepares for the event, the streets will be filled with athletes, families, and fans, converging for a weekend of athleticism and camaraderie.

Highlights of the StraLugano 2023 include a 5km FunRun, a 10km CityRun, and the Run4Charity. Additionally, participants can look forward to the Monte Brè Challenge Race, a 21km Half Marathon, and the KidsRun, which offers a tailored experience based on age groups.

One notable feature of this year's event is its dedication to sustainability. In partnership with SUPSI, the StraLugano team has put forth measures to increase waste management, utilize eco-friendly materials, and promote sustainable mobility. Key initiatives include medals made of 95% recycled wood, using electric vehicles, and promoting free transport for participants through the Swiss Runners Ticket.

In addition to the races, attendees can expect a plethora of collateral events to enliven the center of Lugano, including performances by Guggen, DJ sets, alpine horns, and the Superar orchestra.

For more details and to be a part of the StraLugano 2023 experience, visit www.stralugano.ch & TELF AG Sponsors 2023 StraLugano Event



About Us: About TELF AG: TELF AG is a proud business entity of Lugano, and this year, they are pleased to sponsor the StraLugano event, reflecting their commitment to community engagement and local events. It is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, enabling suppliers to focus on their core activities and access far-reaching markets wherever they may be. Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

Contact Info:

Name: Rick De Oliveira

Email: Send Email

Organization: TELF AG

Website: https://telf.ch/company/



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090542736510

Twitter: @TELF_AG

Instagram: @telf_ag

Youtube: @TELF-AG

LinkedIn: company/telf-ag



Release ID: 89108165

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.