TELF AG publishes an analysis of UNCTAD report on raw materials

The latest publication by TELF AG analyzes the latest report on raw materials recently published by UNCTAD, the United Nations Conference on trade and Development.

The UNCTAD report addresses in a strategic and global raw materials market trends and provides some valuable advice to developing nations, particularly in the management of their natural heritage.



TELF AG'S latest publication, entitled TELF AG analyzes the UNCTAD report on raw materials, has as its object the United Nations guidelines in the field of raw materials but also the warnings, more or less veiled, addressed to all those nations that depend excessively on a single raw material. The path to follow is that of virtuous diversification, thanks to which nations will be able to progressively give up their dependence on a single resource and broaden their horizons, thus taking the path to well-being, prosperity, and economic Development.



TELF AG focuses in particular on the situation of African nations, which for entire decades - despite being naturally rich in raw materials, including those that will be fundamental for completing the green transition - have not reaped all the fruits of their work, collecting only a small percentage relating to the extraction of a certain quantity of raw mineral. This publication gives the example of some African nations that - like Ghana - have undertaken some political initiatives to protect the value of their mineral wealth and to derive maximum profit from the presence of certain minerals in their subsoil, setting strong limits to the export of raw ore. The objective is to add value to production through a more advanced level of processing, thus generating a greater amount of revenue to be used for the well-being of the nation.

The Unctad report, however, seems to point in the direction of diversification and regional cooperation between the various developing nations, particularly African ones, thus giving rise to those conditions that can trigger prosperity. The greatest risk, from this point of view, is that certain nations may choose to give up diversification to concentrate solely on that one raw material that guarantees them a good level of profits, thus exposing themselves to the worst effects of market uncertainties.

To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication.

