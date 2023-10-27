TELF AG publishes an article on Saudi Arabia's energy renewal

The latest publication by TELF AG focuses on some strategic changes made by the world's largest oil producer, Saudi Arabia, which is starting to look with great interest at the global liquefied natural gas market.

—

Entitled “TELF AG comments on Saudi Arabia's energy strategies”, the publication first examines the peculiar nature of the historical situation in which we find ourselves, characterized by a global push towards clean and renewable energy towards sustainability connected to the global energy transition, which will most likely lead to a progressive halt in the global demand for oil (and also in its consumption, which is inevitably destined to decline in the face of new energy opportunities activated by global interest in alternative energies).



TELF AG mentions the news - of epochal importance for Saudi Arabia - that the important company Saudi Aramco has purchased stakes in one of the major liquefied natural gas giants, MidOcean Energy, which in the coming months it will acquire stakes in some very important Australian projects linked to the extraction and processing of this precious gas.



One of the most interesting aspects of this fuel is linked to some of its structural characteristics: compared to oil, in fact, liquefied natural gas is capable of producing a decidedly lower quantity of carbon dioxide (approximately 30%), while compared to coal the quantity is actually halved. Thanks to these characteristics, as stated in the text, the global importance of this gas is inevitably destined to grow, as are its levels of demand on the various international markets, and Saudi Arabia is now perfectly aware of this.



It is, in fact, no coincidence that this country is looking for further acquisitions in this field and that it wants to invest large sums of money in one of its most important gas fields, the Jafurah, which contains some of the most important gas reserves throughout the Middle Eastern region. In a world that is increasingly looking towards green and clean energies, the importance of oil is almost certainly destined to collapse, while the future of all alternative energies (such as liquefied natural gas) appears brighter than ever.



To find out more, readers are recommended to read the full article.



