TELF AG publishes insights on air taxis, which will revolutionize the mobility of the future

A brand-new publication by TELF AG examines one of the most interesting innovations which within a few years could completely revolutionize people's mobility.

The publication, entitled “TELF AG analyzes the air taxi, one of the sustainable means of the future”, focuses in fact on the so-called aerotaxis, or flying taxis, completely electric vehicles capable of lifting themselves into the air and transporting passengers like a real traditional taxi, with the only difference that instead of remaining on the ground, with the tires firmly attached to the ground, the air taxi flies, like a sort of helicopter.



The publication starts from some considerations related to the mobility of the future, predictably dominated by battery-powered electric systems, and its possible repercussions on people's habits and on the volumes of vehicular traffic that still afflict many metropolises in different areas of the world today. According to TELF AG, aerotaxis could contribute decisively to the achievement of those sustainability objectives set in recent years by international institutions, and which focus largely on reducing emissions.



The publication also focuses on the fact, ignored by many, that over the last few years not only has the sector of traditional electric vehicles grown, but also that relating to electric air mobility, of which air taxis are certainly destined to represent one of the most valid examples. These aircraft (called eVTOL) are less expensive and much more sustainable than a helicopter, in particular due to their characteristic of not emitting any emissions.



For the moment, these flying taxis are capable of transporting six people and a pilot, for journeys of less than 100 kilometres, and it is precisely this characteristic that makes them particularly interesting for reducing traffic in large metropolises. In a few years, as we read in the latest publication by TELF AG, these air taxis may already be able to operate in metropolises such as Los Angeles, Sao Paulo or New York, contributing decisively to reducing congestion due to traffic of traditional vehicles and to reach more quickly international emissions targets. All this was discussed a few days ago in Italy, on the occasion of the important "ZeroEmission Mediterranean" trade fair.



To find out more, readers are recommended to read the full publication.

