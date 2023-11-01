TELF AG publishes insights on the future prospects of the coal market

A brand-new publication by TELF AG focuses on the future scenarios that seem to arise for some important raw materials and some of the more concrete effects of the global energy transition on the world market of natural resources.

In the publication, entitled “TELF AG analyzes some dynamics of the global coal market”, TELF AG addresses the problem, not much discussed nowadays, relating to the changes that could closely affect the lives of those who are part of some specific sectors linked to the extractive and energy industry, evaluating the measures and actions policies to be undertaken to avoid the worst effects of the great green revolution.



This topic has also recently been addressed by the European Union, which in some of its important documents focused on raw materials has dedicated particular attention to the consequences of climate change and the energy transition for various communities, in particular for developing ones, hoping that this fundamental epochal transition can take place without serious repercussions on the lives and economies of some specific countries. This is in addition to underlining the enormous importance of this sector for the economy of the future.



One of the most nebulous fates seems to be linked to the global coal industry, which may have to give up almost a million of its workers by 2050. This is not solely due to the erratic trend of the market, the oscillations and fluctuations that characterize the prices of raw materials, but to the particular nature of the ecological transition in which we are all involved. One of the key factors of this transition, according to TELF AG, will be represented by the desire to choose forms of energy and sustainable production capable of ensuring a low environmental impact, an undisputed respect for the environment, and above all, a strong reduction of emissions.



The nations that will have to give up the largest segments of the workforce in the coal sector, as stated in the latest TELF AG publication, will be China and India, where most of the activities linked to this particular raw material are concentrated. In any case, as the text anticipates, the change is not immediate; it will be a progressive transition that will extend for decades, until 2050 (and perhaps beyond), giving workers and local industries the opportunity to develop adequate strategies to cope to the inevitable decline in global demand for coal.



To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication.

