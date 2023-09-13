TELF AG Recaps Week 35 FeCr Market Revealing Recent Shifts in FeCr Market Dynamics

ELF AG published a short recap of the FeCr Market titled "FeCr Week 35 Market Recap".

—

The recap offers an analysis of the changing pricing dynamics within the Ferrochrome (FeCr) market across vital regions on week 35 of 2023. This review spans regions such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.

According to TELF AG, China has been at the forefront of market dynamics with a conspicuous rise in high-carbon (HC) FeCr prices. Various determinants, including significant stainless-steel mills revising their tender prices for September and limited FeCr availability from India due to heightened production costs, have played pivotal roles in this development.



Fastmarkets has reported an optimistic outlook in the FeCr market. As per the analysis, this sentiment boost ties back to a surge in stainless steel prices on both spot and futures platforms. The stainless steel mills, recognizing this trend, have strategically increased their FeCr purchasing prices, leveraging the wider profit margins that emerged from the early August price increment of stainless steel.



In the east, both Japan and South Korea are grappling with a considerable increase in FeCr import prices. TELF AG says that the primary catalyst for this uptick has been the more substantial offers from Indian vendors, influenced by the economic pressures faced by the FeCr market in India. The rigidity in India’s economic stance became evident after the Cr ore auction on August 18, resulting in a significant increase in bid values, subsequently impacting producer costs.



On the other hand, the European Union presents a contrasting narrative. The article states that the region's low-carbon (LC) FeCr prices have experienced a downward trend, especially at their lower spectrum. Some sellers, in an attempt to remain competitive, have opted to decrease their offer prices in quieter spot markets. However, another segment of sellers views the current price levels as the nadir and are actively exploring opportunities to push for higher prices.

In essence, the FeCr market is characterized by distinct fluctuations, with each geographical segment reflecting its unique market trajectory. Regions such as China are exhibiting a bullish market sentiment, while the European Union adopts a reserved stance. Concurrently, India's soaring production costs have significant implications for markets in Japan and South Korea.



