TELF AG releases brand-new publication dedicated to the private sector and its interest in mining sustainability

TELF AG's latest publication focuses on some of the largest global companies and their sustainability strategies towards minerals.

Entitled TELF AG analyzes the work of some large companies in promoting sustainable mining practices, the publication focuses on the initiatives undertaken by some large brands such as Apple or Tesla to promote sustainable mining practices, thus giving their productions the unmistakable inspiration of sustainability.



TELF AG focuses on the role of raw materials in the global energy transition, also highlighting the initiatives already launched by international institutions to achieve certain quality standards focused above all on low environmental impact. The objectives set for 2030, from this point of view, certainly appear very ambitious, and will certainly have the possibility of influencing the moves of states and also of various private companies in their approaches towards sustainability.



Many companies are already making concrete efforts to promote the use of sustainable raw materials, processed with low-impact methods that respect natural ecosystems. Global brands such as Ford or BMW have already started profitably on this path, creating real programs dedicated to sustainability and committing themselves to resolve the critical issues that characterize the supply chains of raw materials, in particular minerals.



TELF AG also explains about Apple and its choice to select only minerals with certain specific characteristics, capable of ensuring high levels of sustainability and low levels of environmental impact.



To find out more, readers are recommended to read the full article.



About TELF AG: TELF AG is committed to leading the way in solutions and continually strives for innovation through its initiatives. It is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide.

