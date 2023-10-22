TELF AG shares insights on mining opportunities in Central Asia

In a brand-new publication, TELF AG covers the recent proposal put forward by the Indian security advisor Ajit Doval to create a forum on rare earths between India and Central Asia.

Entitled “TELF AG analyzes possible mining cooperation between India and Central Asia”, TELF AG focuses on one of the most interesting proposals that emerged during an important regional security summit that met in recent days in Kazakhstan and which was attended by some of the most important Indian officials in the field of security. In addition to proposals to improve regional security (particularly with regards to Afghanistan) and infrastructure connectivity between India and Central Asia, the idea of deepening mutual cooperation in the raw materials sector also emerged, in particular mineral ones, of which the five Central Asian nations are very rich.



One of the possible consequences of this closer strategic cooperation between the two regions would have to do with the strengthening of infrastructural connectivity between the northern areas of India and some of the southern portions of Central Asia, which, despite their relative geographical proximity have never been developed in a decisive way.



In addition to exploring the possible consequences of a mining agreement between India and Central Asia, the publication also focuses on the wealth of natural resources of the Central Asian bloc, made up of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, all nations belonging to the former Soviet bloc which over the last few years have begun a serious process of developing their energy and mining capabilities, distinguishing themselves as one of the most promising global regions in the raw materials sector.



In Central Asia, and to be precise in Kyrgyzstan, there is one of the largest gold mines in the world: the Kumtor mine, located in the heart of the Tien Shan mountain range and discovered in 1997 by a Canadian mining company. Other important gold producers in the region are Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, also known for the excellent quantity of iron ore found in their respective territories. But the largest regional producer of minerals is certainly Kazakhstan, which can boast large reserves of industrial minerals and a highly respectable metallurgical sector. Turkmenistan is also mentioned in the publication, which over the years has also stood out for its numerous mineral deposits and for the good quantities of bentonite, barite, celestite, and kaolin found within them.



To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication.



