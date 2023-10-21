TELF AG shares insights on the new niobium deposit discovered in China

The latest publication by TELF AG focuses on an interesting mineral discovery that took place in recent weeks in a remote Chinese district in Inner Mongolia, Bayan Obo, where an iron ore that contains niobium was discovered.

—

Entitled “TELF AG comments on the discovery of a new mineral deposit in China”, the publication analyzes the significance of this discovery, in particular with regard to the strengthening of China's position in the field of raw materials, but also in relation to some global dynamics of the raw materials market that directly involve China.



TELF AG describes in detail the mineral that is at the center of this discovery, niobium, of which the main uses and some of the most interesting industrial applications are briefly described. In fact, the text mentions the fact that niobium, commonly extracted from columbite, is often used in the industrial sector for the production of some parts of jet engines but also in the electronics field for the manufacture of conductors (the importance of the fundamental elements also in the chips market, which will reach considerable dimensions in the coming years). This mineral, moreover, is also widely used in the steel industry, in particular for its ability to make it much more resistant in the medical field.



Niobium is a very rare mineral due to its particular density but also due to its distribution within the earth's crust, which appears very limited. One of the most interesting aspects, certainly, linked to the possible uses of this mineral, is that it would be able to adapt perfectly to the needs of new electric vehicles, the vehicles that in the not too distant future will lead the world towards completing the ecological transition, and which in the coming years will become the absolute protagonists in the global mobility market.



But one of the most important consequences of this discovery has to do with the raw materials market: previously, China imported 95% of its niobium needs from foreign countries, but with this important deposit, it could soon be able to further strengthen its position in the already absolutely dominant rare earth market.



To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication.



About Us: About TELF AG: TELF AG is committed to leading the way in solutions and continually strives for innovation through its initiatives. It is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, enabling suppliers to focus on their core activities and access far-reaching markets wherever they may be. Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

Contact Info:

Name: Rick De Oliveira

Email: Send Email

Organization: TELF AG

Website: https://telf.ch/company/



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090542736510

Twitter: @TELF_AG

Instagram: @telf_ag

Youtube: @TELF-AG

LinkedIn: company/telf-ag



Release ID: 89110961

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.