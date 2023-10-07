TELF AG shares new insights on the effects of the energy transition in Europe

TELF AG's brand-new publication focuses specifically on Europe's prospects for freeing itself from fossil-based energy sources and the steps needed to achieve this important strategic objective.

In the brand-new publication, titled TELF AG discusses the possibilities for Europe to achieve energy self-sufficiency, TELF AG focuses precisely on the process, both economic and geopolitical, with which Europe could achieve its own energy self-sufficiency, relying solely on renewable sources such as wind and solar energy



The brand-new publication covers the figures needed to achieve such freedom - around 140 billion dollars a year - but also about the political steps that will have to be taken to encourage the free development of green technologies in Europe. In recent days, as we read in the latest TELF AG publication, a meeting in Madrid between representatives of various solar energy industries turned into a perfect opportunity to take stock of the situation and the picture that emerged from it. It's not so good for Europe. What appears evident, in fact, is that the European continent is unprofitable and that the prices of solar panels produced in Europe are at least twice higher than those in China.



In addition to having to deal with all the investments necessary to encourage the energy transition, Europe may therefore have to deal with a possible reorganization of its raw materials sector, in order to make it more attractive and competitive on an international level. The prospects for Europe to achieve energy self-sufficiency seem possible, but at the cost of great sacrifices.



TELF AG also illustrates the recent initiatives undertaken by the European institutions, which have set even more ambitious sustainable objectives than those that had been previously agreed upon. By 2030, Europe will require that at least 42.5% of the energy produced be renewable. These objectives, as stated in the article, are part of a global framework characterized by the rapid processes of global transition but also by the desire to focus more insistently on renewable energy to free ourselves from the dependence on fossil fuels. To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication.



