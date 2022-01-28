Telix and Biokosmos Sign Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging in Greece and Cyprus

MELBOURNE, Australia and ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has entered into an exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Athens-based BIOKOSMOS S.A. (BIOKOSMOS) for Telix’s prostate cancer investigational imaging product Illuccix® (Kit for the preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection) for the Greek and Cypriot markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, BIOKOSMOS will be the overall distributor and local representative for Illuccix in Greece and Cyprus for a period of three years. BIOKOSMOS is a key radiopharmaceutical manufacturer in Greece and has built a comprehensive distribution network, which covers the full Greek Territory as well as Cyprus and the wider Balkan region.

BIOKOSMOS CEO, Angelos Pagonis stated, “It is a great pleasure to have signed this distribution agreement with Telix, which subject to regulatory approval, will help facilitate widespread access to gallium-based PSMA-PET imaging for Greek and Cypriot men in need. Already included in latest European1 and U.S.2,3 clinical practice guidelines, we are excited by the opportunity to help bring this state-of-the-art imaging modality to market in Europe, with potential to enhance patient outcomes.”

Telix EMEA President Richard Valeix added, “As Telix's European marketing authorisation application continues to progress, we are pleased to have added this important commercial distribution agreement with BIOKOSMOS for the Greek and Cypriot markets. Partnering with such an established and capable leader in Greek nuclear medicine aligns with Telix’s purpose to help people with cancer and rare diseases live longer, better quality lives.”

About Prostate Cancer in Greece and Cyprus

In 2020, prostate cancer was the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Greece (behind lung cancer) and the most common cancer diagnosis in men in Cyprus, with over 7,000 combined new cases (6,217 in Greece; 821 in Cyprus). Prostate cancer was also a leading cause of cancer death in men, with more than 2,000 men dying from the disease in Greece and Cyprus during 2020 (1,835 in Greece; 184 in Cyprus). 28,289 men were estimated to be living with prostate cancer in Greece and Cyprus in 2020 (25,019 in Greece; 3,270 in Cyprus).4

About BIOKOSMOS S.A.

BIOKOSMOS S.A. was founded in 1992, providing high level services and solutions in the field of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology. Today, BIOKOSMOS with two manufacturing sites in Greece, one in Athens and the other in Thessaloniki, and with a comprehensive distribution network, is fully covering the needs of the wider Balkan region for innovative radiopharmaceuticals in Molecular Imaging and in Oncology. For more information visit: https://www.biokosmos.gr/ and follow BIOKOSMOS on LinkedIn.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, a Kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as PSMA-11) injection for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),5 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).6 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe7 and Canada.8

