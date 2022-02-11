Telix and SHINE partner for Lutetium-177 Supply

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces a new global clinical supply agreement with Wisconsin-based SHINE Technologies, LLC (SHINE) for highly pure no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 (177Lu), a therapeutic isotope used in Telix’s portfolio of molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) investigational products.



As Telix advances its late-stage clinical trials using the medical radioisotope 177Lu, it is building a global supplier network with proximity to major global markets, capable of consistently delivering high-quality, no-carrier-added 177Lu to patients. SHINE will immediately commence supply of n.c.a. 177Lu for use in clinical trials of Telix’s therapeutic candidates TLX591 (177Lu-rosopatamab for advanced prostate cancer) and TLX250 (177Lu-girentuximab for kidney cancer), with particular focus on the U.S. market.

Dr. Gabriel Liberatore, Telix Group Chief Operating Officer said, “SHINE’s investment in high quality isotope production places them at the forefront of the radiopharmaceutical supply chain with particular strength in servicing the U.S. market. Telix’s goal is to establish a global supply chain with the capacity and reliability to support an increasing level of clinical activity through Telix-sponsored and investigator-led studies and to scale-up to commercial stage.”

Greg Piefer, SHINE founder and CEO continued, “There continues to be a growing, critical need for more effective treatment of metastatic or late-stage cancers. Our exciting partnership with Telix allows us to bring hope to these patients as we continue to help deliver 177Lu for highly precise treatments that produce little damage in the tissue around treatment sites.”

About SHINE Technologies

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company focused on deploying state-of-the-art fusion technology to help solve global problems as a scalable path to practical fusion energy. SHINE’s nuclear technology and proprietary isotope production process produces n.c.a. Lu-177 that does not contain impurity byproducts, such as the metastable Lu-177m. Without these impurity byproducts, n.c.a. Lu-177 is a stronger therapeutic concentration of medically useful radioisotopes and produces less radioactive post-procedure medical waste than carrier-added Lu-177. For more information, follow SHINE on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe3 and Canada.4

Telix has multiple therapeutic clinical trials underway using the medical radioisotope 177Lu. Its global supplier network includes a commercial supply agreement with ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), and clinical supply agreements with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Eczacıbaşı-Monrol (Monrol), Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) and SHINE Technologies.

