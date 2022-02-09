Telix Expands Lutetium-177 Network with Eckert & Ziegler Clinical Supply Agreement

MELBOURNE and LIEGE, Belgium, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces a global clinical supply agreement with Berlin-based Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) for highly pure no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 (177Lu), a therapeutic isotope used in Telix’s portfolio of molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) investigational products.



This agreement further enhances Telix’s existing 177Lu supplier network, which includes a commercial supply agreement with ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, and clinical supply agreements with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), and Eczacıbaşı-Monrol (Monrol).

As Telix advances its late-stage clinical trials using the medical radioisotope 177Lu, it is building a global supplier network with proximity to major international markets, capable of consistently delivering high-quality, no-carrier-added 177Lu to patients. Each of the partners in Telix’s carefully selected 177Lu network deliver unique operating and geographic characteristics, enabling truly global delivery of product for clinical studies and eventually commercial use.

EZAG will immediately commence supply of n.c.a. 177Lu for use in clinical trials of Telix’s therapeutic candidates TLX591 (177Lu-rosopatamab for advanced prostate cancer) and TLX250 (177Lu-girentuximab for kidney cancer).

Dr. Gabriel Liberatore, Telix Group Chief Operating Officer stated, “We are pleased to have established this agreement with EZAG, a premier supplier of high-quality medical radioisotopes, who is now part of our global network of lutetium suppliers. We are committed to working with global partners with a reputation for delivering the highest quality isotopes, and a demonstrated commitment to environmentally sustainable production technologies. Telix’s relationship with EZAG is a multi-isotope partnership and we are delighted to include 177Lu access as part of the supply chain.”

Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Executive Director responsible for the Medical segment of Eckert & Ziegler continued, "The agreement underlines our outstanding expertise in delivering isotopes to the pharmaceutical industry. With our production facilities in Europe, Asia and in North America, we are excellently positioned to meet the increasing demand for this isotope and related development and manufacturing services. Our recently concluded joint venture with Atom Mines LLC provides us with excellent access to the scarce and indispensable precursor ytterbium-176, enabling us to supply 177Lu n.c.a. in highest purity and reliably to pharmaceutical customers worldwide.”

About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with approx. 900 employees is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers services for radiopharmaceuticals at its worldwide locations, from early development to commercialization. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse. www.ezag.com

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection for prostate cancer imaging, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),1 and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe3 and Canada.4

