Telix Japan Signs MOU with ATOX to Use IRE ELiT 68Ge/68Ga-Generator for Phase I Study of Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Imaging GlobeNewswire July 27, 2020

TOKYO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan K.K., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ATOX Co., Ltd. (‘ATOX’), the exclusive Japanese sales agent for Belgium company IRE ELiT’s 68Ge/68Ga-generator. Under the terms of the MOU, ATOX will provide the 68Ge/68Ga-generator for use in a Phase I clinical study of Telix’s 68Ga-PSMA-11 kit for prostate cancer imaging in Japanese patients.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Japan President Dr. Shintaro Nishimura stated, “Although the clinical utility of PSMA-11 for prostate cancer imaging is well understood worldwide and included in clinical practice guidelines1, to date no meaningful clinical research involving PSMA-11 has been undertaken in Japan. Hence, as Telix Japan plans the first clinical trial of PSMA-11 for prostate cancer imaging in Japan, we are delighted to have established this partnership with ATOX for the provision of the IRE ELiT 68Ge/68Ga-generator. We believe this is a great first step not only for both our companies, but also for prostate cancer patients in Japan.”

ATOX President Mr. Toshikazu Yaguchi, added that, “I believe that Telix recognizes ATOX's longstanding contributions to Nuclear Medicine in Japan. ATOX looks forward to working with Telix Japan to ensure the realization of this important clinical trial and to improving the lives of Japanese patients living with prostate cancer.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical needs in prostate, kidney and brain cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com

About ATOX Co., Ltd.

By leveraging the business experience of investigational PET drug manufacturing in Kobe from 2011 to 2017, ATOX has been expanding its playing field to a nuclear medicine industry including the development of the Head PET device, import and sales of IRE ELiT’s 68Ge/68Ga generator and development of 224Ra/212Pb generator for alpha radionuclide therapy. For more information, visit https://www.atox.co.jp/en/

Telix Japan Contact

Dr. Shintaro NishimuraPresident & Chief Operating OfficerTelix Pharmaceuticals Japan K.K.E: shintaro.nishimura@telixpharma.comW: www.telixpharma.com

ATOX ContactShusaku TazawaManager, Business Development DepartmentATOX Co., Ltd.E: shusaku_tazawa@atox.co.jpW: https://www.atox.co.jp/en/

