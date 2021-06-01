Telix to Present at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021. The presentation details are as follows:



Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/tlx/1728648

The presentation will be webcast live using the link above, and a replay will be available on Telix’s corporate website (www.telixpharma.com) following the event.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

