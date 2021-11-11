TELLUS Niseko Crowned Winner of Urban Hotel of the Year by Destination Deluxe Awards 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Capital Group Limited ("ICG"), a developer of world-class luxury residences in the Asia Pacific, announced the exciting news that TELLUS Niseko, situated in the Upper Hirafu area of Niseko, bested 11 other nominees to be crowned the winner of Urban Hotel of the Year by Destination Deluxe Awards 2021, organised by Destination Deluxe.

Held at W Hotel's Woo Bar, the third year of Destination Deluxe Awards saw 22 awards up for grabs aimed at recognising the best of global service providers of wellness and hospitality. TELLUS Niseko emerged victorious receiving praise for incorporating Hokkaido's exquisite natural beauty in both its interior and exterior designs.

Inspired by the vivid colours and undulating landscapes of the region, the hotel condominium comprises five studios, five 2-bedroom apartments, three 3-bedroom apartments and a penthouse. Each unit comes fitted with mineral-rich natural onsen and is equipped with top-of-the-range appliances. The penthouse also boasts a sprawling rooftop and outdoor onsen offering a 360-degree view of Niseko from the ski slopes to the majestic Mount Yotei. Despite these luxury amenities, the residences also incorporate environmentalism and carbon offsetting into its design principles.

The Japanese government lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency in early October 2021 which has seen some operators in Niseko resume operations. ICG has decided to keep TELLUS Niseko closed this Winter Season 2021/22 for several reasons. Whilst the state of emergency has been lifted, the safety and health of our guests is our number one priority, and we believe that in time, international travel and inbound tourism to Japan will increase. Remaining closed will allow us to make better preparations to better serve our guests come next season. Further dates and details of our reopening will be posted on our official website (https://www.tellusniseko.com/).

