Telos Hires World’s First NFT Curator In Crypto

The Big Gooey has been hired to support the NFT art world and build a truly vibrant Telosian Collection.

TBG - World’s first NFT curator



Byt - World’s most successful NFT dApp



tEVM - World's fastest (instant transactions), most inexpensive (fixed nano sized gas fees), congestion-less, truly decentralized, no front running, and most energy efficient EVM





About Telos

NEW YORK, US - News Direct - 5 April 2022 - To further the ambitions of growing Telos into the go to Layer 1 for NFT’s, Telos has hired the world’s first NFT curator in crypto, The Big Gooey (or TBG). TBG will lead efforts by supporting the art world and building a truly vibrant Telosian Collection on an NFT ecosystem that is powered by Byt and the tEVM . This next level NFT ecosystem is going to enhance the end user experience with ludicrous speeds, inexpensive fixed gas fees, zero congestion and absolutely no front running. NFT enthusiasts are destined to appreciate the enhanced user experience that is being powered by the world's fastest EVM (tEVM).The Big Gooey hails from the rain-soaked West Coast of Canada. Gooey has been working as a full-time artist in the crypto space. His art has appeared on multiple blockchains from Fast Food Frens (ETH) to Zillaz (SOL). His pixel art style is inspired by the super Nintendo golden era of games and early arcade classics.TBG was one of the artists who brought NFTs to Telos, he’s woven himself into the fabric of the Telos ecosystem, and he builds a community wherever he goes. TBG won an adoring audience with Doug’s Donuts, and the upcoming TelosPunks is set to change the rules of what an NFT can be.Telos is making a strategic push into the booming NFT market. TBG will help lead the community end of the new Telos and Byt partnership. The partnership is also planning a major competition to bring NFT creation to the masses. Telos plans on integrating NFTs as an integral component of the developer and application community. TBG will work with artists and creators to make Telos NFTs their first-choice media.

Telos Blockchain (ticker: Tlos) is a third-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running. Uniquely, Telos also offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support (also w/ no front running). The chain can sustainably support hundreds of millions of transactions per day, it produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals on a first-in-first-out basis (eliminating front running on the network) and the network is securely validated by an equitably sized and globally decentralized block producer network. The Telos Blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0 better than any other blockchain. Its performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability, cost-effectiveness, true decentralization, and end-user fairness. Harnessing its power from utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM runtime environment on the backend, Telos, is exactly what Elon Musk recently described to be the best: Read Tweet Here



About The Foundation



The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide support to network applications.



#Telos