Telstra now providing direct connection to Microsoft Azure Peering Service and Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

Today's announcement builds on the long-standing relationship between Telstra and Microsoft to help enhance connectivity to Microsoft cloud services and provide an integrated calling experience via Teams.

With the ongoing shifts in the business landscape, networking solutions for remote workers and accelerating the migration of workloads to cloud services for business continuity have risen as top ICT investments for Asia Pacific businesses[1] . In the future workplace, global connectivity and cloud solutions that enable telephony services are expected to form the backbone for organisations looking to streamline their operations.

Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides reliable and optimised internet connectivity to Microsoft cloud services such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Azure. Customers can register for the offering in the Azure portal, and Telstra and Microsoft will work closely to provide enterprise customers with end-to-end, high-performing public connectivity with optimal routing in their selected region.

This offering is integrated with Telstra Global Internet Direct (GID) to ensure robust connectivity service and secure access through a single network. Additionally, customers will enjoy high levels of availability of service and lower latency connections. Telstra is now offering Azure Peering Service to customers in Asia, with plans to expand availability to Europe and the United States next calendar year.

Building on the momentum from the launch of Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams in August last year, Telstra has streamlined calling for users by providing a simplified and unified collaboration experience for organisations through Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.

This offering will enable organisations to speed up and simplify the provisioning of telephony services and reduce deployment time by using advanced automation that integrates architecture components between Telstra and Microsoft. Additionally, business users will experience enhanced voice call quality through the use of private network infrastructure and administrators will gain ability to provision and manage telephone numbers via the Microsoft Teams Admin Center.

Sanjay Nayak, Telstra Executive of Fixed Connectivity Products said as organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey, underlying technologies like cloud and network connectivity need to work smoothly with reduced complexity.

"Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Telstra and Microsoft's networks – providing users with robust connectivity service at a location nearest to them, thereby reducing latency when accessing Microsoft's workplace services. By leveraging Telstra's connectivity and professional services capabilities and Microsoft's focus on intelligent cloud services, we aim to help organisations across the region and globally enable a modern work experience," said Mr. Nayak.

Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead for Microsoft said: "Telstra has been a long-standing partner for Microsoft since 2008. With internet traffic growing at an exponential rate, coverage has become critical for effective virtual collaboration. We look forward to tapping the breadth of Telstra's network to build the modern workplace and enable more seamless collaboration for organisations."

Telstra is recognised for its Microsoft Azure expertise and is a Microsoft Gold Partner in ten categories including Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity and Communications, as well as a member of the Azure Expert MSP Program.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business.

Today, we operate in over 20 countries outside of Australia, providing services to thousands of business, government, carrier and OTT customers. Telstra Enterprise is a division of Telstra that provides data and IP networks and network application services, such as managed networks, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions and integrated services. Telstra Purple, our new professional and managed services business in Australia, Asia and the UK, brings together people and innovative solutions to define and deliver a clear vision of our customers' transformation journey, network foundation, and the protection they need to thrive.

Telstra's global network includes more than 26 cable systems spanning over 400,000 kilometres, with access to multiple cable landing stations and more than 2,000 points of presence around the world. Our subsea cable network is the largest in Asia Pacific, with access to the most lit capacity not just in Asia, but also from the region to Australia, USA and Europe.

