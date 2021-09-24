Tembusu Law LLC Launches 2 New Websites For Free Legal Advice On Their Platforms

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 September 2021 - Tembusu Law LLC, has recently launched 2 new websites, SingaporeFamilyLawyer.com and TheSingaporeLawyer.com . With the vision of providing transparency in how the legal industry in Singapore is being operated, Tembusu Law LLC aims to provide free legal advice through these two platforms.





Having understood the pain points of customers, Tembusu Law LLC has decided to launch these two websites in an effort to educate the public on legal matters.

Singapore Family Lawyer is a new website that focuses on matrimonial and divorce matters concerning couples who wish to seek a divorce but are not sure on how to get started. Additionally, the website even provides useful information on child custody matters, alimonies and the division of matrimonial assets.

On the other hand, The Singapore Lawyer is a new website that provides a broader spectrum of legal advice concerning criminal law, family law, business law and civil litigation. The objective of both websites are catered to serve different Singaporean audiences.

The firm also hopes that through these 2 new websites, more Singaporeans will be able to get access to quality legal advice online.

With the firm belief that law firms should be established to provide a higher level of purpose through free access to legal advice, Tembusu Law LLC believes that profit cannot be the sole reason why businesses exist. Tembusu Law believes in providing valuable legal advice to Singaporeans, so as to bring a positive change and greater access to help, answers, fairness and justice.

The firm also has more than 50 videos on The Singapore Lawyer's YouTube channel , which provides free legal advice to the masses, Tembusu Law LLC has no intention to stop providing free and valuable content to help Singaporeans make empowered decisions when they are faced with legal issues.





About Tembusu Law LLC

Established in 2019, Tembusu Law LLC is a Singapore based law firm that started both The Singapore Lawyer and Singapore Family Lawyer initiatives. Both initiatives were founded on a commitment to help people and driven by a calling to serve a higher purpose – to bring greater access to help, answers, fairness and justice. Tembusu Law LLC offers free consultations for all, and even pro bono services for those who are qualified.

