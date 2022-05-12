Templar Researcher, and Ancient Site Explorer Dr. Kathleen Ball, Announces the Release of her Documentary Film and Book.

—

Dr. Kathleen Ball is happy to announce the launch of her book—"A Grail Quest and Discovery of a Templar Cave in Brazil"—and her film, The Brazilian Templars Mystery on Gaia. The Brazilian Templar Mystery is the story of how Dr. Kathleen discovered a 700-year-old hand-carved cave that was hidden in one of the most remote areas, just on the outskirts of a tiny Brazilian town known as Alto Paraiso, High Paradise. The evidence shows that the Knights Templar carved this cave. The film explores the reasons for Templar's travel to South America much before the discovery of Columbus. The film also attempts to investigate the agenda and history of the Templars.





Dr. Kathleen believes that academic researchers and the public are curious about the Knights Templar.

The timing of the book and the film is timely due to a renewed public and academic interest. Dr. Kathleen believes that her discovery of the Templar cave in Brazil has completely opened up a new area of research which now includes Brazil and the history of the Knights Templar. Her book and the movie are packed with the latest discoveries.

She believes her background as a Templar researcher, educator, artist, and explorer of ancient sites, offers her a unique insight into the mysterious order of knights as she follows the clues.



The question arises – "Has this discovery given us evidence that will rewrite our history?" According to experts, this is not only possible but probable– and has led to several colleagues joining her and following in her research. Readers are invited to join Dr. Kathleen’s The Templars In Brazil community on Facebook and Instagram.

The documentary is currently screening on Gaia and Amazon Prime and is watched by thousands of people. Those interested in a private screening of the film and her upcoming trailer for the second episode are invited to visit her website www.TemplarsInBrazil.com. Dr. Kathleen Ball can also be booked for public speaking engagements.



Kathleen says in a recent interview, "Never allow circumstances to deter you from your dreams. Remember, the Renaissance was birthed from the dark ages."



About Dr. Kathleen Ball:



Kathleen Ball, Ph.D., is an avid traveler, researcher, and explorer. She has a doctorate in Metaphysical Science, two Masters degrees in Fine Art (Sculpture) and Metaphysical Science (World Religions), and two Bachelor's degrees in Fine Art and Religious Studies. Dr. Kathleen has traveled the world for over 40 years, exploring and investigating ancient sites and indigenous cave and rock art, temples, and ancient peoples' living spaces. She was extensively involved in research on the Templars and their history to find the purpose of their orders. Currently, Dr. Kathleen has 14 figurative sculpture art pieces in the Re-Create show at the Thomas Gallary of the Santa Cruz Mountains Art Center for purchase.

